It's come to this — security training for church volunteers.
The Venice Police Department is sponsoring a Church Safety and Security Training seminar on Wednesday, Jan. 16, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Venice Community Center for all interested churches.
"With domestic violence and attacks against the church on the rise, this is a must-attend training to better prepare your church," says Jim Howard, who founded Trinity Security Allies in 2015. He provides education and safety training to houses of worship, faith-based schools and non-profits who cannot afford the high cost of a security consulting firm.
Howard worked in a number of police departments and security firms prior to setting out on his own. He is currently an auxiliary police officer with the Port Richey Police Department and is also an adjunct instructor for St. Pete College, instructing about criminal and courtroom matters, and is a lead firearms instructor. Howard started working with churches in 2006.
The training is for pastors, staff, ushers, greeters, children's ministry, safety team, medical and all other volunteers in the church, according to Trinity Security Allies, according to a promotional brochure.
The training is designed to prepare safety teams and help other to identify warning signs along with potential threats, and steps to take to handle situations that will better protect the church and those inside.
The training is free. There will be a small break for lunch, so either bring your own or visit one of over 100 eateries in the downtown area.
To register, call TSA at 727-524-6047 or visit TrinitySecuritiesAllies.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.