SARASOTA — Sarasota County continues its research on creating a special taxing district that would help finance mental health care services.
The county launched an online survey earlier this month to gather public feedback regarding a proposed Mental Health Special Dependent District, or MHSDD.
A seven-question non-scientific survey, which closes Feb. 28, is an effort to gauge the public’s interest in the district and potential millage rate from “$50 or less” per property owner per year, up to “$200 or more” that would fund the district’s budget.
Commissioner Mike Moran brought up the idea of a public referendum back in August to establish a local taxing district through an increase in millage (property taxes).
The question could be placed on the Nov. 3 ballot.
Supporters say it’s possible the new tax could ultimately reduce costs in other areas, like law enforcement.
The proposed taxing district could pay for providing and maintaining mental health facilities, caring for the mental health of homeless, and funding partner agencies that provide traditional and newer mental health services.
Those services may include prevention, intervention, treatment, crisis and supportive services for individuals with a mental health disorder. The proposed district would presumably participate in state and federally funded mental health care programs, according to information on SCgov.net.
Feedback from the survey will be presented to the Sarasota County Board of County Commissioners in March.
According to the National Association of State Mental Health Program Directors Research Institute, Florida ranks 49th out of 50 states in funding of mental health services.
