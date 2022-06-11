The arrival of the rainy season means more standing water and an increase in mosquito populations across the area.
“With the rain we’ve been getting, we have to be very careful,” said Scott Schermerhorn, the director of Mosquito and Aquatic Weed Control for Charlotte County.
To combat mosquitoes, Sarasota and Charlotte Counties have dedicated mosquito services that use ground and aerial treatments, give mosquito fish to residents and monitor mosquito-spread viruses through testing and sentinel chicken programs.
Sarasota County Mosquito Management Services is encouraging residents to “Fight the Bite” and help prevent mosquitoes in the area.
During the rainy season in the summer, mosquitoes carrying potential diseases breed in standing water.
Preventing mosquito bites is the key to avoiding mosquito-related illnesses in both humans and animals, according to Wade Brennan, manager of Sarasota County’s Mosquito service.
By treating or removing bromeliads (which hold water), and eliminating potential breeding grounds, people can help prevent issues with mosquitoes.
“As the first line of defense, there’s a lot of easy actions you can take to help protect your home, your family and community,” Brennan said.
Helpful tips for residents in the mosquito season include:
• Drain standing water: Dump and drain water from buckets, pet dishes, bird baths, gutters, tarps and other items that collect water. Also cover containers such as trash cans, rain barrels or abandoned pools.
• Cover skin: When outside during the day or night, cover skin by wearing loose-fitting clothes that cover arms and legs, and wear shoes and socks. Also, apply repellent to bare skin and clothes.
• Keep mosquitoes out: Install or repair screening on windows, doors, porches and patios. Keep doors closed and do not leave them propped open, and use air conditioning when possible.
Sarasota County residents can make a service request, register for spray notifications and learn about planned spray missions at scgov.net
While Sarasota County is preparing for mosquito season, Charlotte County is treating a large outbreak of salt marsh mosquitoes.
“Right now we are in the midst of a large brood hatching-off of salt marsh mosquitoes,” Schermerhorn said. “They have become a real nuisance because we had such a dry winter we didn’t have any of the eggs flushed out.”
Schermerhorn explained how salt marsh mosquitoes breed when the marsh is dry, so if the rainy season picks up, it will help eliminate the eggs.
While the salt marsh mosquitoes are a “nuisance” and are “nasty biters,” they are not known to carry viruses that would have extreme health effects on people, he said. However, they are linked to heartworm in dogs, Schermerhorn said.
“We will be getting this under control hopefully very soon,” Schermerhorn said while mentioning the department is “taking this seriously.”
As the rainy season picks up, Schermerhorn said mosquito control will shift its focus to other types of mosquitoes and will push the message of how residents can prevent growing populations and mosquito bites.
Charlotte County residents can find a spray schedule map on the county website at charlottecountyfl.gov
Residents can also sign up for Alert Charlotte, which will notify when spray missions will be in their area.
