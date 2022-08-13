SARASOTA — Graci McGillicuddy, an area philanthropist and founder of All Star Children’s Foundation, was honored as one of the “100 Women to Know,” an award that recognizes top female leaders across America.
McGillicuddy joined other high-achieving entrepreneurs, executives, creatives, and philanthropists who were celebrated at the KNOW Women Summit in May at The Saguaro Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Arizona.
“These women exemplify what it means to be high-achieving and ambitious and continue to pour their energy back into their communities,” said Sarah Benken, founder and CEO of The KNOW Women, a global women’s group, at the event.
She added that 2022 honorees include leaders in business, healthcare, education, law, government and more. Each woman has demonstrated exceptional achievement and dedication to her field.
“I am honored to be recognized with so many other outstanding women,” McGillicuddy said. “Receiving this award shines a light on All Star Children’s Foundation and the work we are doing to stop the cycle of inter-generational abuse and neglect. My greatest calling is to provide hope and healing to children and families in foster care.”
McGillicuddy has been a committed child advocate since 1986 after reading an article about an 18-month-old baby who died after having been brutally abused. Unable to comprehend the atrocity, ending the cycle of child abuse became McGillicuddy life’s calling.
She has worked tirelessly to prevent child abuse and provide treatment and care for the community’s most vulnerable children.
McGillicuddy has been the recipient of numerous awards and honors for her outstanding leadership and dedication to helping keep all children safe and free from abuse.
In November 2009, Senate President Jeff Atwater presented Graci with the Florida Senate’s “Spirit of Service” Award, the highest honor bestowed on civilians, and in October 2014, she was presented with the “Lightning Community Hero” award by Tampa Bay Lightning owner Jeff Vinik on behalf of the Lightning Foundation.
The All Star Children’s Foundation’s Trauma-Informed Campus of Hope and Healing is the culmination of 36 years of an incredible journey of advocacy to make this a safer world for children.
About All Star Children’s Foundation
All Star Children’s Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to healing the effects of trauma suffered by children in foster care.
All Star’s campus, located at 3300 17th Street in Sarasota, is a nurturing community consisting of a clinical treatment center, six family foster homes, and inspirational green spaces featuring a playground, gardens, and a clubhouse.
Children on the All Star campus receive evidence-based interventions that not only help children cope with trauma they have experienced, but strengthen and build supportive, safe, and healing relationships with the adults in their lives.
An important part of All Star’s approach is to measure and evaluate outcomes and develop models that can be adopted by foster care systems around the state and country.
All Star is building brighter futures for children in foster care through innovation, science, and compassion. This project has been partially funded under an agreement with the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families. Visit www.allstarchildren.org.
