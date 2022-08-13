Graci McGillicuddy

SARASOTA — Graci McGillicuddy, an area philanthropist and founder of All Star Children’s Foundation, was honored as one of the “100 Women to Know,” an award that recognizes top female leaders across America.

McGillicuddy joined other high-achieving entrepreneurs, executives, creatives, and philanthropists who were celebrated at the KNOW Women Summit in May at The Saguaro Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Arizona.


