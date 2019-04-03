A 68-year old man was arrested after he exposed himself to a deputy.
According to Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office report:
There had been recent reports of lewd behavior at Jelks Preserve on the Myakka River at River Road.
On the afternoon of March 27 a deputy went to the park. It didn’t take long for the shananigans to begin. He soon found someone walking behind him. The man sat down on a hill above the deputy, pulled his pants to the side and began playing with himself. The deputy casually approached the man, who said he was out for some “fun in the sun.” The deputy asked if he could take a still photo of the man’s exposed private area, and he agreed. That’s when the deputy identified himself.
Thomas Imholt, 68, 800 block of Bayport Circle, Venice, was arrested and charged with indecent exposure. He was released after posting a $500 bond.
Anger managementAn Osprey man was arrested hours after he and his “significant other” had a discussion about anger management.
According to a Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office report:
The man and woman went to the beach earlier on March 31 to talk about their relationship. When they got back an argument ensued after she told him he couldn’t take something (it was redacted) with him when he left. That angered the man who allegedly threw keys at the woman and grabbed her by the arms. Tucker Licata, 23, 100 block of Candyce Drive, Osprey, was arrested and charged with domestic battery. Bond was not immediately available.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Renee Paull, 46, no address provided. Charge: possession of controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $5,000.
Kourtnie Glater, 32, 100 block of W. Perry Lane, Englewood. Charge: possession of narcotic equipment. Bond: $500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Ryan Albritton, 38, 300 block of E. Bay St., Osprey. Charge: grand theft under $5,000. Bond: $5,000.
Brody Baugman, 24, 1500 block of Pearl St., Nokomis. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Gina Bettis, 46, 200 block of Pompano Lane, Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
David Crowe, 29, 900 block of Linden Road, Venice. Charge: in-custody arrest for petit theft (third or subsequent offense). Bond: $1,500.
Ilya Fenin, 32, 500 block of Carmel Road, Venice. Charges: possession of meth, possession of narcotic equipment, probation violation. Bond: none.
Robert Haga, 36, 500 block of Yale Road, Venice. Charge: in-custody arrest for contempt of court (failure to appear, Glades County). Bond: none.
Martin Maroszek, 60, 1200 block of Paradise Way, Venice. Charge: in-custody arrest for probation violation. Bond: none.
Keith Wright, 40, 200 block of Southland Road, Venice. Charge: property damage. Bond: $1,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Ryan Tramutola, 34, 12100 block of Firewheel Place, Venice. Charge: Out-of-state fugitive (Buck County, Penn.). Bond: none.
— Compiled by Greg Giles
