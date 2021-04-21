WELLEN PARK — A woman was arrested for driving without a license that caused death or serious injuries by a vehicle.
Sarah Thiele, 38, of Rotonda West, was arrested on Friday night.
That was following a three-vehicle crash on River Road near West Villages Parkway that killed an elderly Pennsylvania man.
Authorities no longer provide names of people involved in car crashes, using Marsy’s Law.
A probable cause affidavit into Thiele’s arrest was marked “confidential” through the Sarasota County Court of Clerks as of Tuesday night.
According to a news release Saturday from Florida Highway Patrol, a 38-year-old Rotonda West woman was southbound on River Road in an SUV when she attempted to pass other traffic.
An elderly couple from Berlin, Pennsylvania were northbound in a second SUV were northbound with a third vehicle, driven by an Englewood resident, behind.
While passing, the front left of Rotonda West woman’s car hit the left side of elderly couple’s SUV. This caused their SUV to overturn.
The vehicle of the Rotonda West woman then collided with the left side of pickup truck driven by the 24-year-old Englewood resident.
The driver of the northbound SUV, an 86-year-old Berlin, Pennsylvania man, was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. His body was ejected and he was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, an 84-year-old Berlin, Pennsylvania woman, suffered serious injuries. She was wearing a seat belt.
The Rotonda West woman suffered serious injuries as well, according to the news release.
Thiele was released on $1,500 bond. Her arraignment date will be May 28, according to a file with the Sarasota County Clerks of Court.
