Authorities have charged a Venice man with child neglect after his two-year old was found walking down a street in diapers back in February.
According to a Venice Police Department report:
The toddler was found Feb. 14 by a neighbor in the 1000 block of Roberta Street in the Pinebrook neighborhood walking in the roadway in a shirt and diaper unsupervised.
After about five minutes the good Samaritan picked up the scared and crying toddler and called police. Police arrived and after 10 minutes a passing neighbor identified the child as that of a couple who lived just a few houses down the road.
As the officer made his way to the address, the child’s parents came out of the house asking if someone had found their child.
The Attorney General’s Office made the decision to prosecute on April 15.
In June 2018 the same man was cited by North Port police for leaving children in a car unattended in a Publix Supermarket parking lot on Toledo Blade Boulevard. A fine of $116 was levied.
David Rufino, 26, 1000 block of Roberta Street, Venice, was arrested April 21 and charged with child neglect without great bodily harm, a third degree felony. He was released the next day under a supervised release program.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Kevin Hamilton, 23, 6300 block of 11th St. Court, Bradenton. Charges: marijuana possession under 20 grams, drug possession (THC oil). Bond: $2,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Devin Miller, 22, 600 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charges: probation violation, robbery with a non-deadly weapon. Bond: None.
Chase Messner, 23, 3100 block of Indra Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of DUI. Bond: $620.
Jason Ward, 37, 800 block of Horizon Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court, nonpayment of child support. Bond: $638.
Roberta Young, 56, 400 block of East Langsner Street, Englewood. Charge: moving traffic violation, knowingly driving while license suspended. Bond: $120.
Michael Farrington, 43, 5600 block of Varet Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $300.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Nicholas Maldonado, 30, 50 block of Dartmouth Road, Venice. Charges: marijuana possession, less than 20 grams, drug equipment possession and/or use. Bond: $1,000.
— Compiled by Greg Giles and Tom Harmening
