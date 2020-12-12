SARASOTA — A Sarasota man is facing attempted murder charges from an Aug. 14 shooting in downtown Sarasota in the middle of the afternoon.
Jaymes Smith, 29, was taken into custody on Sept. 1 on initial charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to Sarasota Police.
The Aug. 14 shooting shut down several roads while the investigation was underway.
“A witness told Sarasota Police officers that she was driving southbound on North Washington Blvd. when a Buick Encore SUV cut in front of her,” the department said in a Friday news release. “The witness told officers that the driver of the Buick was chasing after an Infiniti sedan. The witness said as the Infiniti got into the eastbound turn lane near 30th Street, Sarasota, the driver of the Buick Encore pointed a handgun out of the driver’s door window and shot several rounds.”
Smith had rented the Encore just 37 minutes earlier that day from Hertz, according to the probable cause affidavit. Officers believe the shooting was a part of “ongoing anger and animosity” between a group Smith belongs to called Blowin Bandz and another gang.
There were no injuries reported in that incident.
One of the victims spoke with investigators earlier this month. That victim said Smith was responsible for an Aug. 9 and the Aug. 14 shootings.
Smith is in Sarasota County Jail with a bond set at $250,000.
