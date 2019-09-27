SARASOTA — The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrested 23 people during Operation Intercept VII, a four-day initiative focused on protecting Sarasota County children from online predators and human trafficking.

Those arrested included men from Osprey, North Port and Port Charlotte.

The department has conducted similar stings in recent years, netting dozens of arrests during the times. This time was little different.

“I wish I could say these operations were no longer needed, but time and time again, even after we make dozens of arrests, these men keep coming back for more,” Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight said in a news release. "In this digital world we live in, innocent children are far too accessible to predators. That is why, as parents, we have to get serious about prevention. Parents are the first line of defense and we will never stop reminding our community of that.”

Suspects ranging in age from 21 to 77 responded to internet-based ads, online apps and social media sites to engage in sexually explicit written and verbal conversations with supposed-children.

One of the suspects, John Inga, was visiting Florida from Oklahoma and drove from Lakeland to Sarasota to meet a purported 14-year-old child, authorities said.

William Heagney, from Crystal River, drove two hours south on a suspended license. At the time of his arrest, Heagney was riding a bicycle and was in possession of child pornography on his phone, according to the investigation. Over the course of 10 days, Heagney sent more than 90 explicit photos of himself to someone he believed was a 14-year-old child.

Several men brought condoms; one brought candy and another brought a sex toy, authorities said. Ultimately, the 23 traveled with the intent of having sex with a male or female child.

The following suspects were arrested in the four-day operation and charged with:

• Angel Alcala-Yanez, 30, of Bradenton, is charged with use of a computer to solicit a child to commit a sex act, travelling to solicit a child to commit sex acts, attempted lewd or lascivious battery and soliciting prostitution. He reports he is employed as a roofer.

• Yunier Alfonso, 32, of Bradenton, is charged with use of a computer to solicit a child to commit a sex act and travelling to solicit a child to commit sex acts.

• Terrance Barnes, 27, of Riverview, is charged with use of a computer to solicit a child to commit a sex act, travelling to solicit a child to commit sex acts, attempted lewd or lascivious battery, transmission of harmful material to a minor and resisting arrest without violence.

• Daniel Gilliland, 29, of 4700 block of Acorn Circle, Sarasota, is charged with use of a computer to solicit a child to commit a sex act, travelling to solicit a child to commit sex acts and attempted lewd or lascivious battery. He reports he is employed as a landscaper.

• Hamza Hafeez, 21, of Fort Myers, is charged with use of a computer to solicit a child to commit a sex act, travelling to solicit a child to commit sex acts and attempted lewd or lascivious battery. Hafeez is a college student.

• Dwight Harris, 59, of 22400 block of Amigo Avenue, Port Charlotte, is charged with use of a computer to solicit a child to commit a sex act, travelling to solicit a child to commit sex acts, attempted lewd or lascivious battery and transmission of harmful material.

• William Heagney, 45, of Crystal River, is charged with use of a computer to solicit a child to commit a sex act, travelling to solicit a child to commit sex acts, attempted lewd or lascivious battery, possession of child pornography and 91 counts of transmission of harmful material. He reports he is self-employed as a handyman.

• John Inga, 28, of Broken Arrow, Okla., is charged with use of a computer to solicit a child to commit a sex act, travelling to solicit a child to commit sex acts and attempted lewd or lascivious battery. He reports he works in construction.

• Hamid Keshmirian, 62, of Bradenton, is charged with use of a computer to solicit a child to commit a sex act, travelling to solicit a child to commit sex acts and attempted lewd or lascivious battery. He reports he is the owner of a dry-cleaning business.

• Jakari King, 29, of 3600 block of Stokes Drive, Sarasota, is charged with use of a computer to solicit a child to commit a sex act, travelling to solicit a child to commit sex act, and attempted lewd or lascivious battery. He reports he works as a chef.

• Cody Mathis, 34, of 6100 block of Carlton Avenue, Sarasota, is charged with use of a computer to solicit a child to commit a sex act, travelling to solicit a child to commit sex act, and attempted lewd or lascivious battery. He reports that he works as a contractor.

• Ernest Panebianco, 64, of 400 block of Patterson Avenue, Osprey, is is charged with use of a computer to solicit a child to commit a sex act, travelling to solicit a child to commit sex act, and attempted lewd or lascivious battery. He reports he is employed as a gas station clerk.

• David Perez-Mendez, 26, of Tampa, is is charged with use of a computer to solicit a child to commit a sex act, travelling to solicit a child to commit sex act, and attempted lewd or lascivious battery. Perez-Mendez works in construction.

• Judson Perkins, 32, of Bradenton, is is charged with use of a computer to solicit a child to commit a sex act, travelling to solicit a child to commit sex act, and attempted lewd or lascivious battery and two counts of transmission of harmful material.

• James Persons, 77, of 300 block of Suwanee Avenue, Sarasota, is charged with is charged with use of a computer to solicit a child to commit a sex act, travelling to solicit a child to commit sex act, and attempted lewd or lascivious battery.

• Elias Pineda-Gamez, 29, of Bradenton, is is charged with use of a computer to solicit a child to commit a sex act, travelling to solicit a child to commit sex act, and attempted lewd or lascivious battery. He reports he works as a tile installer.

• Demetris Roberts, 30, of Palmetto, is is charged with use of a computer to solicit a child to commit a sex act, travelling to solicit a child to commit sex act, and attempted lewd or lascivious battery and violation of probation. He reports he works in construction.

• Randy Royce, 49, of 1800 block of Bahia Vista Street, Sarasota, is charged with is charged with use of a computer to solicit a child to commit a sex act, travelling to solicit a child to commit sex act, and attempted lewd or lascivious battery. He reports that he works as a real estate agent.

• Kristopher Ryan, 37, of Ellenton, is is charged with use of a computer to solicit a child to commit a sex act, travelling to solicit a child to commit sex act, and attempted lewd or lascivious battery. He reports that he works as an electrician.

• Manikanta Sunkara, 27, of Tampa, is is charged with use of a computer to solicit a child to commit a sex act, travelling to solicit a child to commit sex act, and attempted lewd or lascivious battery. Sunkara is unemployed.

• Kenneth Thompson, 23, of 3000 block of Bee Ridge Road, Unit 217, Sarasota, is is charged with use of a computer to solicit a child to commit a sex act, travelling to solicit a child to commit sex act. He reports he works as a postal carrier.

• William Zimmerman, 23, of 5000 block of Dewberry Street, North Port, is is charged with use of a computer to solicit a child to commit a sex act, travelling to solicit a child to commit sex act, and attempted lewd or lascivious battery. He reports he is self-employed as a tiler.

The sheriff’s office regularly conducts initiatives to curb child sexual exploitation and trafficking. In May 2018, Sheriff Knight announced the results of Operation Intercept V, in which 21 men were arrested for similar crimes.

In July, Knight released information titled, “Fifteen Apps Parents Should Know About.”

During Operation Intercept VII, detectives identified six additional social media platforms the arrestees used to communicate with children.

The graphic is now known as “21 Apps Parents Should Know About.”

New to the list is Plenty of Fish, HILY, MocoSpace, Zoosk, Best Secret Folder and Monkey.

Some of those arrested also used traditional websites including SkipTheGames and EbonyFlirt.

Operation Intercept VII was conducted with support from the North Port and Sarasota Police Departments. Several of those arrested are still under investigation for other related and non-related crimes, authorities said.