A Venice man is in hot water with the law after he pulled a spray painted pellet gun on another person.
According to a Venice Police Department report:
Mark Mosser, 32, was known to local police for carrying a loaded pellet gun. Mosser said he carries it around for protection because he is in fear of being robbed, and because he is a convicted felon, which does not allow him to carry a real firearm.
On Tuesday, April 9, around 5:30 p.m., Mosser allegedly went to the residence of a man with whom he’d had a recent altercation, and knocked on the back door.
The man Mosser wanted to speak with was in the shower, but another person, not identified in the report, found Mosser at the back door and ordered him off the property.
Mosser began walking back to his vehicle. The other man followed him.
That’s when Mosser pulled the pellet gun from a holster and brandished it, saying he would shoot him if he got any closer. The victim told police he thought it was a real gun and retreated back into the house.
Mosser told authorities the man charged him and he was in fear of being battered, so he pulled the pellet gun as an act of self defense. The report does not state that the defendant actually pointed the weapon at the victim.
Officers noted the pellet gun was spray painted black and did not look like a toy.
Mosser, 1000 block of Myrtle Avenue, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond was not immediately available.
