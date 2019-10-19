The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

Kailin Brown, 27, 3900 block of Sumter Boulevard, North Port. Charges: four counts of giving false information to pawn broker, less than $300, four counts of dealing in stolen property. Bond: $12,000.

William Guziejka, 72, 600 block of Ironwood Circle, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

Robert Alteria, 22, 200 block of S. New York Av., Englewood. Charge:  DUI. Bond: $120.

Matthew Gilliard, 46, 500 block of Cross Creek Lane, Wauchula. Charge: trafficking amphetamines, driving while license suspended or revoked (habitual offender). Bond: none. 

Adam Neider, 30, A 2600 block of Springhill Road, Tallahassee. Charge: armed trafficking of methamphetamine. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Michael MacKenzie, 62, 400 block of Pineview Drive, Venice. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a license. Bond: $120.

Katherine McCoy, 33, 200 block of East Cowles Street, Englewood. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.

Christian Penkert, 50, 200 block of South McCall Road, Englewood. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $5,000.

Cory Paine, 25, 200 block of Alsace Ave., Venice. Charges: DUI, DUI with property damage, hit and run, driving while license suspended, third DUI within 10 years, refusal to submit to DUI test. Bond: $3,120. 

Kristin Sensley, 48, 600 block of Francis St., Nokomis. Charges: two counts of probation violation. Bond: none. 

Gregory Solie, 59, 400 block of Lakeview Drive, Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court (violation of protection order). Bond: none. 

Steven Tomossone, 48, 100 block of Ruby St., Nokomis. Charge: Manatee County warrant for grand theft. In-custody arrest. Bond: $1,500.

Chase Young, 35, 300 block of Flamigo Road, Venice. Charges: petit theft (third of subsequent offense), resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $2,000.

Nicholas Bennett, 23, Hatchet Creek St., Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.

Corey Hughes, 36, 1200 block of Groveland Road, Venice. Charge: burglary of an unoccupied structure unarmed. Bond: $1,500.

Micah Cleary, 21, 300 block of Scott St., Nokomis. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.

Michael Hagood, 44, 60 block of Hatchett Creek Road, Venice. Charge: two Pasco County warrants for contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $5,316.

Lisa Krim, 50, 1300 block of E. Venice Ave., Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

Linda Lopez-Eckert, 58, 1800 block of Botello Drive, Venice. Charge: two counts of contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $4,000.

Brandon Knoll, 31, 100 block of Happy Haven Drive, Osprey. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest: 

Amanda Elrod, 37, 100 block of Capri Isles Blvd., Venice. Charge: possession of synthetic cannabinoids. Bond: $1,500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest: 

Anthony Pelligrini, 61, 200 block of W. Miami Ave., Venice. Charge: trespass. Bond: $500.

Cale Appleby, 29, 9000 block of S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charges: possession of meth, drug equipment possession. Bond: $2,000.

— Compiled by Greg Giles and Tom Harmening

