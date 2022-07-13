Juan Hernandez

VENICE — Two people have been arrested in connection to a Venice fatal crash last October, according to authorities.

Juan Hernandez, 24, of the 200 block of Hammock Terrace in Venice, was arrested along with Christina Casella, 22, who was arrested in Port Charlotte.

Hernandez was charged with vehicular manslaughter and operating a car without a valid license causing death. Casella was charged with vehicular manslaughter and DUI manslaughter.

The crash occurred on Oct. 23 on U.S. 41 just south of Roberts Bay Bridge, according to a release.

Casella was allegedly driving a sedan northbound on U.S. 41 with Hernandez in the passenger seat.


According to a release, the two had a verbal argument, which resulted in Hernandez attempting to turn the car onto Venetia Bay Boulevard.

Casella allegedly overcorrected the steering wheel, causing the car to enter the southbound lanes and hit another car with a 35-year-old driver, stated a release.

The victim later died at the hospital.

Investigators found probable cause and consulted with the State Attorney's Office before warrants were issued, according to a release.

Hernandez is currently in custody with no bond. His arraignment is Aug. 26. More information on Casella is not yet available.

