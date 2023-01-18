SARASOTA — Art Center Sarasota’s 2022-2023 exhibition season continues with four exhibits, Feb. 2 though March 11.
The show contains more than 150 artworks, highlighting the talent throughout the regional arts community.
1 In “Same Source,” Luca Molnar uses various media to explore the connections between historical figures and personal mythologies.
Molnar’s work uses historical figures and personal mythologies as its starting point, building networked connections through both research and intuition. In her paintings, pattern references imagined domestic spaces, allowing the private sphere to emerge as a complex and contradictory site worthy of our attention.
Her interest in relationships with the past, memory, and identity extend into her installation work and her writing. Molnar said that working in monochrome “allows me to tap into layered associations with color, creating a framework in which to place the intersection between current constructions of white American womanhood and seemingly incongruous histories.
“By combining decontextualized patterns with recognizable figures, I give form to the overlapping sources key to my own (sometimes frenzied) process of situating my identity in the context of the current American condition.”
Molnar is an assistant professor of studio art at Stetson University in DeLand.
2 In “Both Ways,” Eugene Ofori Agyei works with earthenware or stoneware clay, African fabrics, acrylic paint, and yarn to create ceramic sculptures and wall pieces that start a dialogue about identity and home.
Agyei is a multimedia artist whose work is informed by his experience as a Ghanaian living in the U.S. Agyei creates sculptures and installations that incorporate African batik fabrics, yarn, ceramics, and everyday objects filled with personal and cultural meaning to explore cultural identity, belonging, hybridity, displacement, memories and place.
In his work, he engages with visual language as a form of expression to command the experience and engagement of the viewer to start a dialogue about identity and question the relationship between belonging and home.
“My work explores my sense of dislocated national identity, human migration and the present realities in my current space,” Agyei said.
3 In “To Come Together, To Get Together,” Marlon Tobias’ paintings celebrate precious moments in Black family gatherings.
Tobias is influenced by the marginalized narratives of the communities he lives in. Often sourcing from old family photos, personally taken photographs, audio recordings, oral and documented histories, as well as collected objects, Tobias provides an intimate look into the individual people who have shaped his community’s cultures and traditions.
“To Come Together, To Get Together” serves a two-fold purpose, he said. “It is a body of work that celebrates those precious moments in Black families and recognizes the contribution family reunions have made to keep them connected.”
Tobias added that he also uses this series to forward a question to the Millennials and Gen-Zers who are now assuming leadership roles within their families; how do/how can traditional family reunions hold space in the 21st century?
4 The Annual Juried Members Show is juried by Mary Moscatelli, CEO of Venice Art Center. In Venice, Moscatelli led citywide public arts projects such as “SeaVenice Project” and “FantaSea Venice.” She serves as vice president of the City of Venice Public Art Advisory Board. In her free time, Moscatelli is an acrylic painter and enjoys spending time with her family.
The opening reception for all four exhibits mentioned above is from 6 to 8 p.m., Feb. 2. Art Center Sarasota, 707 North Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. For information, visit artsarasota.org or call 941-365-2032.
