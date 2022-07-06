When one grows up with Jewish neighbors and a good Jewish delicatessen nearby, one quickly develops an appreciation for a good Kosher corned beef sandwich, Kosher dill pickles and for dessert — Rugelach.
Here in Venice, the rugelach “maven” (expert or connoisseur) has to be Harriet Davidson. Actually, she is more than that, especially when it comes to Jewish food.
From cabbage soup to knishes, blintzes to matzo ball soup, kugel to latka, Davidson is the queen.
Just ask anyone at the Jewish Center of Venice about all she contributes to the center’s annual (except during the COVID years) Jewish Food Festival. She is already planning for the 2023 festival next February.
Last week, she and Judy Rappaport, another excellent cook, spent a morning in the professional kitchen of the Jewish Center of Venice.
In about two hours, they managed to fill six giant baking pans with rugelach — about 240 individual buttery sweet treats with a filling of raisins and chopped nuts, sprayed with more butter before being cut into elongated triangles and rolled up to be sprayed with more butter.
That they could do that so quickly also can be traced to Davidson, who prepared the dough the day before and divided it into portions that would be rolled out on a well-floured board to create a 14-inch circle of dough.
The next step was to use a pizza cutter to slice the circles into fourths and then twice more for a total of 12 wedges. (These two cooking mavens did not worry about making perfect circles.)
These two bakers used a spray-on butter such as Pam buttery taste spray, which is readily available at local super markets, but a search online will yield many brands and flavors of such sprays.
Cut, but do not separate the rugelach until you have added the butter spray, yellow raisins, finely chopped nuts and cinnamon sugar.
“Do not use black raisins,” Davidson said. “They will burn.”
Starting at the perimeter of your circle of goodness, select one segment to roll up, beginning at the edge of the circle with the widest part, which will end up on the inside.
The pointed part of this tasty triangle should be on the bottom before it is placed on the baking pan.
“If the point sticks up, it might burn,” Davidson added.
The final touch is to curve the rolled-up rugelach slightly by bringing the ends forward, being sure to keep the point of the triangle on the bottom, so it does not burn while baking.
Rappaport went over each rugelach to ensure that each was correctly curved.
Continue to roll and shape the elongated triangles until the baking sheet is filled but with space between so each delectable piece remains that way.
Spray with more butter and then sprinkle more of the cinnamon sugar mixture on top of the rugelach.
“At home, I use real butter,” Davidson said. She melts it and brushes it on.
Even though these bakers had professional ovens and large professional cookie pans, they still needed to bake several batches of the sweet treats.
Eventually, six professional-sized baking pans — each filled with 40 rugelach — were cooling on the JCV’s restaurant-sized cooling rack.
The oven was set to 350 degrees and the rugelach baked for 15-20 minutes. As ovens differ, set the timer for 15 minutes and then check to see if they have browned slightly.
This batch will be offered for dessert for a classic Kosher deli-type dinner after evening services on Friday, at the Jewish Center of Venice.
This event has become a monthly tradition for members and friends on the second Sabbath of the month. Services will be at 5:30 p.m. that evening, followed by the meal at 7 p.m.
Sadly, it is too late to make reservations for this meal, but there will be another on the second Friday of August, September and so on.
For the menu and reservations, visit: jewishcongregationvenice.com/shabbat-services.html
Meals are $35 each for members, $45 for nonmembers.
