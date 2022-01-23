Residents living in Florida have gotten used to deadly hurricanes and to the land-altering flooding that comes after.
It sounds odd to say we have gotten used to such things but, well, we have.
On the flip side, dangerous tornadoes are such a rarity in Florida that when one landed in Englewood last week, tens of thousands of Floridians visited YourSun.com in just a matter of hours to see what exactly had happened here.
After all the details came in, we learned that a tornado packing 110-MPH windows landed on two manufactured homes parks on Gasparilla Road on the Cape Haze peninsula.
Dozens of homes were damaged -- many well beyond repair. But perhaps the most astonishing aspect of this twister is that nobody died.
When you see the photos, though, you automatically assume that many people must have passed away.
Speaking of photos, I am beyond impressed at how many writers and photographers here volunteered on their day off to come in and begin reporting about this dangerous situation.
I'm particularly proud of freelancer videographer Peter Tavino of Venice. He flew his drone and not only took rare aerial shots but also filmed video of the storm's aftermath.
After you see the video, you, too, will be astonished that nobody died from this tornado.
#2: Florida tops states for new arrivals; many flock to smaller metros, including Punta Gorda
Most of you have probably seen those large United Van Lines moving trucks. When you see one of those on the road, you tend to know that a new family is moving into the area.
Well, this company looked at how many one-way trips they had and to where. You likely can guess where this is going. After all, we are one of the fastest-growing areas in the United States.
Well, United released a report that shows both Sarasota County and Charlotte County are near the top of the list. And the name of specific communities are now appearing, too.
Sure, we're used to Wellen Park (also known as West Villages) being on that list but now Babcock Ranch (in Charlotte County) is popping onto the list and could very well lead the list in the near future.
Like so many of you, I get excited when I see the amazing growth we are experiencing. But like so many of you, I think, "Wow, that's a lot of people moving into our paradise."
#3: Tornado damage prompts Charlotte to declare state of emergency
Many smaller stories about the Englewood tornado last week made the Top 10 and also the Top 20. But in the Top Five, only one other tornado-related story made the list, and I'm pretty sure I know why.
The story coming in at #3 is the one about Charlotte County declaring a state of emergency. Like many of you, I was shocked to see Charlotte County declaring a state of emergency.
We usually see an emergency declaration after a hurricane but declaring an emergency after a tornado is, well, rare. For most of us, the the most dangerous tornado we've ever seen in Florida is a water spout that might reach a beach and knock over some trees.
But this was a tornado that had the potential to kill many souls. Officially declaring a state of emergency allowed the county to expedite individual applications for federal aid.
#4: Judge blocks UF policy in scathing decision
If you bet me last week that this story would make the Top Five, I would have confidently bet you hundreds of dollars that this story didn't even have a chance.
Boy, I was wrong.
First of all, this is not a local story. We didn't have a local reporter write it. This is a story of state interest that was written by a state journalism service.
This article focused on a judge's ruling that said the University of Florida no longer has the right to block professors from testifying in certain court cases.
Tenured political science professors Sharon Austin, Michael McDonald and Daniel Smith filed a lawsuit after university officials denied their requests to serve as witnesses for groups legally challenging a 2021 state elections law (SB 90) that would, in part, make it harder for Floridians to vote by mail.
The judge went a bit out of character in his ruling and had strong words about the University of Florida in adding the rule in the first place.
#5: Englewood woman dies after car crashes into bicycle and trailer
As you already know, when somebody dies in a local car accident, stories about the incident tend to get shared thousand of times via email and social media -- and then those people share it all over again.
Ronald Dupont Jr. is the digital editor for The Daily Sun and the Venice Gondolier. He can be reached at Ronald.Dupont@YourSun.com.
