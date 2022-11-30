Koworx building in Venice

The Koworx building located at 1101 South Tamiami Trail on the island of Venice offers working spaces for artists, small businesses and professionals.

VENICE — Two showcase events with local artists and photographers will be held at the Koworx building in Venice.

Photographer and musician Joseph John Orchulli II, also known as Joey O, is hosting the events on Dec. 10 and 16.


