VENICE — Two showcase events with local artists and photographers will be held at the Koworx building in Venice.
Photographer and musician Joseph John Orchulli II, also known as Joey O, is hosting the events on Dec. 10 and 16.
"Folks can do holiday shopping," Orchulli said about attendees.
Koworx is a co-working space for creatives, small businesses and professional individuals located at 1101 South Tamiami Trail on the island of Venice. The 14,500-square-foot building is owned and founded by Andre Carrero.
Orchulli is overseeing the Artworx Gallery at Koworx.
"I’m extremely grateful to Andre Carrero for this opportunity to have a gallery on the Island and look forward to serving the community through more art and music events in the future at Koworx," Orchulli said.
Orchulli said Carrero wants to foster a community of creative artists.
Going along with the mission, the events will have various vendors available for attendees to shop around in time for the holidays.
There will be items for sale from large wall art to smaller pieces.
The events will also have a snow machine, laser show, and there will be a Santa appearance on Dec. 10 from noon until 2 p.m.
The first event will be held on Dec. 10 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and the second event will be on Dec. 16 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Open to the public, the events will also have food trucks available along with holiday music, raffles and live painting.
More information about the event or to be a vendor, visit
