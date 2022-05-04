SARASOTA — Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota presents “2 Hot 2 Tango” at 3 p.m. May 22, in the Historic Asolo Theater, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota.
The duo comprises Ben Bogart on bandoneón and Winnie Cheung on piano, and will be joined by world-renowned tango dancers Fernanda Ghi and Silvio Grand.
Distilling the raw energy of a full tango orchestra into intimate duo arrangements, the acclaimed bandoneón-piano duo Ben Bogart and Winnie Cheung takes audiences on an emotional journey through the history and musical treasures of Argentina’s greatest tango composers.
Sharing the stage with them are World Tango Champion and Tony Award winner Fernanda Ghi and her partner Silvio Grand, performing seamlessly with the musicians, and punctuating the rhythms of the music with the sharp movements, stealthy turns, sultriness, romance and drama that is tango.
“Artist Series Concerts is delighted to bring 2 Hot 2 Tango to Sarasota audiences,” Marcy K. Miller, executive director of Artist Series Concerts, said. “The duo is a perfect example of the kind of unique musical programs Artist Series sponsors, as these gifted, young musicians have steeped themselves in classic, traditional Argentinian music.
“Combining forces with world-renowned tango dancers, this program promises to be an extraordinary concert experience.”
Tickets are $25-$45, and can be purchased online at ArtistSeriesConcerts.org or by calling 941-306-1202, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.