If you have not seen “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill,” you have two more chances, tomorrow, Sunday, Feb. 13 and next Sunday, Feb. 20.
Both performances will be at 7:30 p.m. so you can have dinner at Luna at 5:30 p.m. or 6 p.m., depending on how hungry you are and then just walk across the street to the theater.
The show is in the Pinkerton, which means there are no bad seats.
In case you missed my review, I raved about the show and not just because I had missed so many shows while dealing with knee surgeries and cataracts.
This is one great production. I hope you can get tickets for one of the performances.
Wear masks, of course. As the pandemic continues, consider that Venice Theatre has been on top of cleaning and more since this thing began.
The bar will be open but drinks need to be consumed outside — another example of what our local theater has been and continues to do for its patrons.
The Opera and theaters in Sarasota also have some good shows to see and rules to keep patrons as safe as possible as the pandemic continues, although the numbers do seem to be dropping a bit.
Nevertheless, for Sarasota performances at FST, the Asolo Rep and Conservatory, Circus Sarasota, Sarasota Opera and others, you will need government ID and proof of vaccination or negative test results within 48 hours.
Because these requirements are subject to change, check with the venue before you go.
And don’t argue with the ushers or anyone else if you do not want to comply with the rules. I have seen a few individuals and even groups removed from the theater for such bad behavior.
If you do not want to wear a mask for your own and other’s protection, you don’t have to — if you stay home.
We are wearing masks at our desks here at the Gondolier for the good of all of us and even those of you who might choose to come in to pick up an extra paper, place an ad or drop off photos for the back page of Our Town.
In pre-COVID days, we received so many photos for the picture page that we rarely could print all of them. For today’s paper, I was so desperate, I used one that included me but it is so good of Eric Watters and Larry Chuilli that I hoped no one would notice me.
Besides, I was wearing shades, too.
We were at Chef Rolf’s new location for his New Florida Kitchen — the Casey Key Resort Mainland, formerly known as Bentley’s.
While this new restaurant is still so close to Venice as his old Saltwater Cafe, it is a big step in the right direction from South Sarasota. I enjoyed many a Christmas dinner at Saltwater and the ambiance with all those wonderful model boats, including prime rib for Christmas and many a good lobster on other occasions before the price of those tasty critters went through the roof.
I was hooked on lobsters long before my daughter went to Colby in Maine. My husband and I never missed an opportunity to drive to Waterville at the beginning and end of the school year as well as for parents’ weekend each fall.
Ken would have a steak but Heidi and I would eat lobster.
About the only thing better than a Maine lobster is a good-sized Florida crayfish — when and if one can be found.
That same location where Chef Rolf is these days opened in the late 1960s as a Holiday Inn to serve visitors to Floridaland, possibly Florida’s first theme park.
It had a wild west show, a dance hall with entertainment, a dolphin show and more but when the biggest and most secretive real estate deal in Florida resulted in Walt Disney World, Floridaland did not open after its summer break.
The dolphin trainer took her talented creatures to somewhere in Georgia, and all the other employees dispersed.
The community of South Bay was built on the theme park site and the shopping center that now has a new Publix about where one of the most wonderful small department stores once stood — Jacobsen’s.
That was a chain with stores off I-75 from Ann Arbor to Osprey and then a very large branch that opened in Boca Raton in 1996 or so at Mizner Park where the Museum of Cartoon Art opened in March that year.
Neither survived, although the cartoon collection was returned to it roots in Connecticut and New York.
I often think that if Mort Walker (creator of Beatle Bailey) had opened his museum in Sarasota, it would still be in Florida.
One of my best friends was head of the museum’s docents and invited me to the grand opening event, which lasted for a few days and gave me the chance to meet several of my favorite cartoonists, including, from Sarasota, Mike Peters, who had won a Pulitzer for editorial cartooning and whose “Mother Goose and Grimm” was enjoyed by about 100 million readers and distributed by King Syndicate.
I treasure the cartoon of me with Grimmy, drawn by Peters and signed by him during the opening festivities. I also got poster number two honoring the opening.
Museum creator Mort Walker has number one. And I had one of my first road trip stories for this paper.
The Disney Company was one of the opening event’s big sponsors but possibly also too much competition because of the way Disney presents its characters.
The Cartoon Museum had no audio animatronics, no moving anything and certainly no rides. Sadly, after too few years, the museum closed and Walker took his collection of cartoons and animation art back to New York where the museum got its start from the collection of cartoons gathered by Walker in newsrooms, where he worked with other famous cartoonists.
Walker died in 2018 at the age of 94 but Beetle will live on thanks to Walker’s sons Brian and Greg who have done the Hi and Lois strips for many years.
I treasure my poster and the cartoon of Grimmy and me.
And when I am gathering items for our Saturday Our Town, I treasure your photos even more. They reproduce best if you do nothing other than forward them to me at the email listed at the end of this column.
No matter what phone you use, just send the photo as taken. iPhones give you a choice just before you click send — small and medium are worthless unless going to Facebook.
We need the actual size for the best reproduction. Do not make any other adjustments, including cropping. The only thing you need to do is to send a caption, which is a simple sentence with the names from left to right and back to front if there is a group and where the photo was taken and the occasion — if it was a birthday or award ceremony or vacation site, etc.
This is your community paper. Pictures of you, your family and your friends help preserve the character of this special place we call home. Thank you in advance.
