VENICE -- As Allen Speer cradled the phone in his hands, video of utter chaos in Haiti played aloud. There was panic, yelling and desperate searching for survivors after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the country.
Speer, standing in a Venice Airport hangar, shook his head.
“I was sent this yesterday,” he said Sunday morning. “We’re going to get them help.”
Behind him on the first floor, hundreds of boxes of supplies sat stacked next to airplanes. Just a half hour earlier, he watched as the first plane carrying thousands of pounds of supplies left for Haiti.
Speer is the CEO of Agape Flights, a Venice-based organization that has been flying supplies since 1980 to Haiti, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic and Cuba. As regulations allow, Agape Flights makes regular trips into the countries.
While routine flights are scheduled, the organization is used to emergencies, having flown to these countries after tropical storms and even other earthquakes. The key, Speer said, is to have supplies ready to go. They are always taking donations and can react quickly.
In fact, Agape Flights was ready to fly to Haiti Saturday but the threat of a possible Tropical Storm Fred kept them grounded. Sunday morning, as a plane was readied, pilot and mechanic Aaron Bholaramsingh said they were going to have to keep an eye on Tropical Storm Grace.
The plan, he said, was to get to Haiti and be back to Venice by 8 p.m. Sunday – although that could change as soon as they arrive in Haiti. They never quite know what challenges the situation will present them.
“What better way to go help people,” Bholaramsingh said, pointing to the white and Navy blue plane. “They may see these colors and maybe it will bring them some hope.”
Inside the plane was 3,000 pounds of supplies, including generators and lots of medical supplies. Agape Flights works with missions in the various countries, and representatives of those missions will be waiting to distribute the needed goods – most of which are going to a hospital.
Flying with Bholaramsingh was Jeff Yannucciello, the director of Missionary Services for Agape Flights.
“When we know of a crisis, we are able to respond as quickly as we can,” he said before boarding the plane Sunday morning. “We know who it’s going to. We’ve being do this for 40 years.”
Agape Flights is requesting donations of specific items. These items can be dropped off, or monetary donations can be made on the organization’s website at:
The requested items include:
- Medical supplies, including gloves, gauze, bandages, antibiotic ointment, and Tylenol/ibuprofren
- Generators
- Tents
- Ready-to-eat food (such as Power Bars)
- Flashlights and batteries
- Gatorade (powder only)
- Protein supplements (powder only)
The organization does not want water (it’s too heavy to fly) and does not need tarps, toiletries, paper products or baby items.
Anybody wanting to donate in person should call 941-488-0990 or send an email to:
The headquarters are located at 100 Airport Avenue E., Venice, 34285.
After watching the first plane with supplies take off Sunday to Haiti, Speer made his way back to the hangar and walked among the hundreds of boxes of supplies yet to be sent.
“We’re people of hope,” he said, “and we’re people trying to bring hope.”
