Hello there. My name is Ronald Dupont Jr., and I’m the new editor of the Venice Gondolier.
And I need your help. Boy, do I ever need your help.
Many of you reading this might already know me. I was editor of the Venice Gondolier for more than five years, with my last year being in 2018. Then the new company that bought this newspaper and others in our chain asked me to help lead the digital operations.
We got the websites going, focused a lot on social media and watched as thousands of people were soon visiting YourSun.com every day. During season, our website got as many as 1.4 million pageviews in a single month. I’m thinking we might reach the 2 million mark for a single month this season.
When I was asked to return to the Gondolier and take over my first love, I once again was faced with the stark reality that I need your help. In fact, I can’t be the editor of this great newspaper without you.
The Venice Gondolier is a community newspaper, meaning we focus intently on what happens here. And while we do cover city council meetings and the police beat, most of what we do is about you. Yes, you.
That means your clubs, your organizations, your sports, your hobbies. A newspaper is supposed to be a reflection of its community, and the best way I can accomplish that is with your help.
The main way you can help me is with your photos. There are so many photographers here, whether those just beginning or those who have professionally retired. Send me your amazing photos – photos of birds, or of crazy storms, or of lightning hitting the Gulf, or artsy photos of the pier or people at the beach. Or downtown.
(Fun fact: I enter photos submitted by our readers in the state journalism contest. There were three times that I can remember where a reader photo from the Gondolier won the state contest. Amazing.)
These photos will run in the newspaper and online. We also have a “Photo Album” page where we run photos of people celebrating a birthday, or of a child on the first day of school, or of a student getting an award, or of a couple on vacation.
Send them to me in email at:
If you’re a new business opening in town or if you have promoted somebody, let me know. If you have an idea for a nice, happy story, send me an email. Or if you think there is something not right in the community, call me or drop me a line so I can look into it.
If you want to be a guest columnist, pitch me your ideas.
In short, I can only reflect the heart of this community if you participate. It can’t work any other way.
Again, I ask, will you help?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.