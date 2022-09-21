VENICE — Implemented in 2012, the Venice Police Department has a program to check on people over 60 years old and living alone.
“It’s really been a great program for us and I think for them, too,” Capt. Eric Hill said about the participating residents.
The Senior Assistance Freedom Enrichment Program, or SAFE, originally started under former Venice Chief Tom McNulty and aimed to connect with residents who were facing certain struggles while living alone.
“Usually, we are dealing with elderly members but not limited to that,” Hill said.
The program helps people over 60 years old who have special needs or who are suffering with physical and mental infirmities. SAFE also includes people over 18 who are physically or mentally handicapped, Hill said, but the program has mostly helped those who are older.
Hill said the department has 10 residents currently participating in the program. While someone’s family might want them to participate, he said the program is voluntary.
Someone from the department, usually Records Manager Kelli Peyton, will call the participant every morning between 8 and 11 a.m.
“A lot of the times, they know who it is,” Hill said about the quick, reoccurring calls.
Sometimes a participant will answer with saying they are okay, while others will chat for a little.
If a participant doesn’t answer the calls, an officer goes to their house and checks on them.
Hill mentioned a time when someone was found on the floor after not answering the phone call. The officers were able to get the person the care they needed and a family member was able to be with them in a facility before they died.
Living alone and being isolated can “make them more susceptible to becoming victims of crime,” Hill said.
By checking in on the participants, the department also builds a relationship with the residents.
Peyton said she recently visited one of the participants in the hospital and still keeps in touch with one who moved away.
While there are requirements for eligibility, Hill said the program is not very strict.
