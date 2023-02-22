SARASOTA — Asolo Repertory Theatre presents Katie Forgette’s “Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help,” the fourth and final play of its 2023 repertory season.

This wild and tender comedy directed by Asolo Rep Associate Artistic Director Céline Rosenthal explores the foolishness of first love, the pains of Catholic guilt, and ultimately, the power of family.


