Linda DiGabriele will retire as Asolo Rep’s managing director at the end of the current season. She has been an employee of the repertory company longer than any other employee in the company’s 63-year history. She joined the company in 1973.

SARASOTA — Asolo Rep has received a $100,000 grant from the Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation in support of the 2022-23 artistic season, the Access to the Arts program and the FSU/Asolo Conservatory London Study Program.

The gift will provide essential support for the 2022-23 mainstage season, which includes an engaging mix of the classic and the new, bookended by the iconic musicals “Cabaret” and “Man of La Mancha.”


