Linda DiGabriele will retire as Asolo Rep’s managing director at the end of the current season. She has been an employee of the repertory company longer than any other employee in the company’s 63-year history. She joined the company in 1973.
SARASOTA — Asolo Rep has received a $100,000 grant from the Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation in support of the 2022-23 artistic season, the Access to the Arts program and the FSU/Asolo Conservatory London Study Program.
The gift will provide essential support for the 2022-23 mainstage season, which includes an engaging mix of the classic and the new, bookended by the iconic musicals “Cabaret” and “Man of La Mancha.”
The four-show repertory season of plays includes Ken Ludwig’s “The Three Musketeers,” “Silent Sky,” “Chicken & Biscuits” and “Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help.”
“We truly appreciate that Barancik Foundation recognizes the importance of Asolo Rep’s mission to serve the community not just by engaging and inspiring audiences through extraordinary theatrical experiences on stage, but also through enhanced public and educational programs that meet people where they are,” said Asolo Rep Managing Director Linda DiGabriele.
In addition to the artistic season, the support will also help subsidize the cost associated with the Education & Engagement Department’s Access to the Arts program.
This includes Asolo Rep On Tour, a 45-minute production that visits schools and public locations in the community, and the Student Series, which makes mainstage performances accessible to students and offers curriculum and workshops developed for the classroom.
Finally, Barancik Foundation’s gift will bolster the FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training’s London Study Program, a culminating highlight of the MFA students’ three-year curriculum.
This unique experience provides the graduating students with concentrated acting and voice classes from internationally regarded master teachers in the beautiful city of London.
“Chuck and Margie were huge fans of Asolo Rep, and it would warm their hearts to know that their foundation not only supported the exciting upcoming season, but was helping to reach into the schools in our area, providing access to Asolo Rep actors and performances to students,” said Teri A Hansen, foundation president and CEO. “Who knows how many budding actors those educational opportunities might help create?”
To learn more about Asolo Rep’s 2022-23 season and engagement programs, visit: asolorep.org
