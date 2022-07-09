VENICE — The authors of “Assisted Living: The Musical” are bringing their show to Venice on Aug. 21.
“Old age is no more about fixed incomes and disability than youth is about student debt and hangovers,” said Rick Compton, one of the authors of the musical.
Compton and co-author Betsy Bennett will perform in a matinee show with a full on-stage band at the Venice Performing Arts Center at 3 p.m. on Aug. 21.
“The show romps through the ‘best years of their lives’ at Pelican Roost, an active senior living community, where 70-something is the new 20-something, only with looser skin,” stated a news release. “The place oozes with characters, each with unique answers to later-life’s questions.”
The duo will be playing all eighteen characters living at Pelican Roost.
“This is not your grandma’s assisted living,” stated the release.
As the residents go about life at the assisted living community, songs will include “Help! I’ve Fallen (For You) and I Can’t Get Up,” “WalkerDude@Facebook.Com” and “The Uplifting Viagra Medley.”
The musical opened in Naples in 2010 and has since been performed throughout the country, including local productions at Venice Theatre.
“Imagine a world in which no one expects you to work, no one can get pregnant, and where you get a 20% discount just for being alive,” Bennett said. “That’s Assisted Living.”
For tickets and information, call 941-218-0627 or visit Venice Performing Arts Center’s website at bit.ly/3nPgKv7
