Two months ago the Venice City Council rejected a proposal to allow sign toppers on city street signs in Golden Beach because there was no city policy regarding them.
But it approved basically the same proposal last week, still with no city policy in place.
There sort of is one now, though, if a license agreement with Golden Beach Associates Inc. (GBAI) becomes a model for considering future requests.
GBAI’s original proposal for 29 toppers was on the consent agenda for the Council’s Feb. 12 meeting. But Council Member Jeanette Gates asked that it be pulled, mainly because of the lack of a city policy.
The Council had previously approved toppers recognizing city planner John Nolen and for Bahama Street celebrating it as “Champions Way” in recognition of the success of the sports and academic programs at Venice High.
Neither of those proposals came from a neighborhood or association, however. Approving one that did with no policy in place might lead to inconsistent decisions made on a case-by-case basis, Council members said.
Mayor John Holic also wondered what the argument would be for sign toppers designating a neighborhood or even a block, as compared to ones honoring Nolen, who designed the original city plan.
“Where does it stop?” he said at the time.
City staff was to bring back some recommendations for a policy for the Council’s consideration. Instead, they were incorporated into an attachment to the proposed license agreement with GBAI.
Speaking in support of them during audience participation, Golden Beach resident Gene Dillahunty said the recommendations could be used as a policy or adopted as an ordinance.
Addressing Holic’s concern, the “Street Sign Topper Requirements” specify that toppers would be allowed only in order to identify a platted subdivision or city-designated historical district. Only the name of the subdivision or district and the year it was established could be displayed.
Anyone applying for permission to install sign toppers would need to provide a site plan map showing the signs to be topped, including the direction each would face.
The applicant would bear all the costs of the toppers, including any necessary installation hardware, maintenance and replacement.
The Council unanimously approved the license agreement, with the recommendations attached as Addendum A, as part of its consent agenda. It authorizes the installation of 30 toppers.
