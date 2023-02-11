Orders are being taken until Feb. 16 for food that will be available by pick-up at the JCV only on Feb. 17 or 18. Food may need to be warmed prior to consumption. Order online only at jewishcongregationvenice.com and pay by check. Call 941-484-2022 and visit jewishcongregationvenice.com
Traditional potato latke toppings include applesauce and sour cream. If you’re serving them for breakfast, consider pairing them with smoked salmon and cream cheese or a poached egg. Find them at the Jewish Food Festival on Sunday, Feb. 19 at the Jewish Congregation of Venice, 600 North Auburn Road, Venice 34292.
These quilted items sewn by the Crafty Mavens of the Jewish Congregation of Venice were displayed at a previous Jewish Food Festival in Venice. See the latest work of the Crafty Mavens at the 2023 festival on Feb. 19.
Chief cook Harriet Davidson and JCV president Harvey Cohen were working many hours to prepare for the annual Jewish Food Festival last February at the JCV on Auburn Road in Venice. The 2023 event will be Sunday, Feb. 19 at the JCV.
Volunteers on a “Knish Assembly Line” at the Jewish Congregation of Venice roll out dough, fill it with prepared cups of spinach filling, slice it and separate it into individual knishes for the coming food festival.
More than 1,000 corned beef on rye sandwiches will be sold at the annual Jewish Food Festival at the Jewish Congregation of Venice Feb. 19.
Volunteers are preparing hundreds of knishes and other special Jewish food for this year’s Food Festival.
The kitchen at the Jewish Congregation of Venice is a beehive of activity.
Apple strudel is a popular Jewish pastry treat. Those who arrive early at Sunday’s annual Jewish Food Festival on Feb. 19 have the best chance to purchase strudel and other homemade delicacies.
How long can a person survive without a Kosher dill and a Kosher corned beef sandwich?
Sunday, Feb. 19, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the waiting will finally be over for area fans of kosher food with the return of the original Jewish Food Festival, which began in 1994 at the Jewish Congregation of Venice.
Members of the Jewish Congregation of Venice did their best in recent years by offering prepared Jewish foods to be consumed at home during those COVID-19 days but there was no way to package corned beef and pastrami sandwiches.
They just have to be freshly made on fresh-baked rye bread and accompanied by a fresh dill pickle from the barrel — not a canning jar.
At the JCV, those sandwiches will be piled high with one’s choice of corned beef or pastrami and accompanied by cole slaw and a “real” kosher dill pickle.
But that’s not all.
Harriet Davidson, one of the longtime Jewish food mavens (experts) at the JCV, Judy Rappaport and many more helpers will be dispensing matzo ball and cabbage soups, stuffed cabbage, knishes, chopped liver, kugels and countless pastries, fresh blintzes and other sweet treats.
Eat some there and then take home more for later.
If you still want more, you can order food in advance for pickup on Feb. 17 or 18 (not at the festival) at the JCV.
Go to the JCV website, jewishcongregationvenice.com, now through Feb. 16 and bring a check to the JCV no later than Feb. 16 for your order, which can only be picked up at the JCV on Friday or Saturday but not at the festival.
Plan your festival visit
There will be tables set up in tents outside for those who want to eat their sandwiches, soup, knishes and more at the JCV.
There also will be a variety of vendors and others in booths both inside and outside, plus all sorts of entertainment, including singer and keyboard player Jeff Hyde.
Many know Hyde as the front of house and bar manager at Venice Theatre. Like most everyone else at Venice Theatre, he has been working long hours to insure that the shows will go on, yet also keeping up with his musical career.
Hyde began performing in seventh grade. Mostly self-taught, he plays guitar, harmonica and piano but also is an actor, comedian and, at Venice Theatre, the consummate host and greeter before shows and, most any time, one of its most dedicated workers.
While there will be plenty of food at the festival, because of the COVID-induced cancellation last year, expect this festival to be extra busy. Should the parking lot be full at the JCV, park at Achieve Credit Union, 1485 E. Venice Ave. (at Venice Avenue and Capris Isles Boulevard), and take the free shuttle bus to the festival.
