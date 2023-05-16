OSPREY — A court document added into the system late Monday suggests a man who has pleaded no contest in a fatal hit-and-run crash is not to blame for the death involved.
David Chang's attorney Peter Aiken, admits Chang left the scene after striking Lilly Glaubach with his car near Pine View School in Osprey, according to a motion he filed with the 12th Judicial Circuit.
But, the document states, had he stayed, he would have never faced any charges related to the death of the 13-year-old girl who was riding her bicycle across the street in August 2022.
Chang, 66, is facing decades in prison in connection to leaving the scene after EMTs arrived and attempting to get his vehicle repaired in Tampa.
According to court documents, he pleaded no contest in March to one count each of leaving the scene of a crash involving a death and tampering with physical evidence.
Circuit Judge Donna Padar ordered a pre-sentence investigation ahead of Chang’s sentencing, set for Friday.
Authorities allege Chang was driving a car on East Bay Street in Osprey when he struck Glaubach, who was riding a bicycle.
Sometime after Glaubach was struck, a witness noticed a vehicle driving with heavy damage to its front end and windshield. The witness reported the vehicle and its license plate number to law enforcement.
Chang allegedly brought his vehicle to an auto body shop in Tampa and told the staff there that the damage was caused by a tree branch.
Glaubach was taken to the hospital for treatment, but died Aug. 28, 2022 due to her injuries.
Chang then drove to Jacksonville, Arkansas. He was arrested by local law enforcement before being extradited back to Sarasota County.
Chang's defense attorney says Florida prosecutors are seeking 15 years for the crimes, mainly due to extensive media coverage and "punishing" Chang as if he was a DUI criminal or involved in a vehicular homicide. Neither is true, Aiken writes.
"Essentially, because the young girl died, the State is asking the Court to 'punish' the defendant for the 'death', not the charged crime of leaving the scene after the accident," the motion states.
The "cause" of the "unfortunate accident" was not Chang, who is described as a careful driver who'd never been in any crash before.
There is a video that shows the collision "in real time," it states. And that will be played for the court to show "irrefutable evidence that the 'accident' was not 'caused' by the defendant," it states.
It later states, emphatically, that the motion is not attempting to blame Lilly Glaubach, either.
"Had the defendant remained at the scene, instead of panicking and leaving, there would have been no criminal charges," the motion states. "The defendant’s conduct in leaving the scene after the accident in no way contributed to injury or death of the young girl, and to now punish him as if he caused the death, and describe and treat her as a 'victim,' produces an unconscionable and unconstitutional result. No amount of 'punishment' of this defendant will bring back the deceased."
The "punishment" of a long sentence will only be felt by Chang's wife, it states, who it notes is elderly.
It states Chang moved to the United States from Taiwan in 1984 where he was teaching at a college and a highly admired educator and writer, publishing a college textbook on thermodynamics.
He also published books on religious and Christian studies. At 27, he gave up Ph.D studies at the University of California to "follow" his religious callings, it stated, starting a Tampa church; becoming a U.S. citizen in 1990 and preaching the Gospel in Tampa and Sarasota forums; moving to Osprey from Sarasota in 2014.
"Before the Court is not a person with a history of negligent driving or alcohol related offenses. Before the Court is a devout, educated man who has devoted most of his life to preaching the gospel and helping others," it states. "This man, in a singular moment of shock, in the only accident in his life, an accident he did not cause, panicked, and drove away."
Prosecutors want to add "death points" to Chang's sentencing scoresheet to make the minimum sentence of about nine years; without those points added, the minimum sentence is 22 months, although there is a statutory 48 months minimum mandatory sentence, it notes.
"Needless to say, the correct computation of the Guideline is critical," it states, noting the court "may depart" from the minimum under certain, clear circumstances that would end in the sentence itself being "unjust."
The motion presses the fact Chang was not charged with responsibility in the teenager's death.
"The Court should consider the fact that the Defendant was not charged with, and did not cause this 'accident.' It was just that, an accident. There is no 'victim' in this case," it states. "Sadly, the accident was 'caused' by a combination of factors, the most important of which was the young girl riding her bicycle through a stop sign, not stopping, not activating the warning lights, not dismounting and walking, or even looking for oncoming traffic. The easy knee jerk reaction, since he drove away, is to blame him, but on calm reflection of the evidence, and upon viewing the video, it is clear that the young girl rode directly into oncoming traffic directly into his vehicle."
It doesn't attempt to hold his reaction as blameless, though.
"This is not a DUI homicide or Vehicular homicide case where a person was engaged in dangerous conduct causing injury … Understandably there is a consequence to leaving the scene and going straight to a body shop, but there is a world of difference between that conduct and dangerous conduct that 'caused' an accident or death."
It states it is not attempting to blame Lilly Glaubach for her death, either.
"The reality of life is that sometimes, accidents happen. Sometimes people in a crisis situation panic, and sometimes in a panicked state leave, rather than stay and deal with reality. The parents are understandably sad and possibly angry over their loss. The defendant is also greatly saddened by the reality of the fact that he could not avoid the collision," it states.
It talks about the "heartbreaking" sadness, not dissimilar to a pet being struck by a car.
"Whether or not the vehicle stops or comes back does not change the fact that the pet ran out into the road. Sadness becomes anger at the driver, a natural reaction to loss…. In no way is the defendant trying to 'blame' the deceased for this accident because it truly was 'an accident' and nothing will bring her back. She did not mean to ride directly out into oncoming traffic. It was a tragic momentary mistake that sadly ended her life."
He is also coping with the crash. And did not avoid officers when they eventually spoke.
"When officers came to his house, (Chang) immediately confessed and did all he could at that point to help. He described his shock as the bicycle suddenly appeared in front of him," it stated.
The attorney's motion seeks 36 months home confinement, noting he has already served nine months in Sarasota County Jail and a longer sentence would be an injustice to Chang's wife. The sentence would be similar to the four year minimum sentence — albeit at home instead of within the walls of the Department of Corrections. It states five years probation would be understandable as well.
"Understandably, the family, the media and the public are incensed that anyone could drive away from any accident like this, but putting aside emotion, sadness and anger, the driving away caused no damage or harm to anyone but Chang himself," it states. "By driving away, a split second decision, he has now destroyed his own life. He will now be a felon, he will not be eligible to drive for years, if ever. His ability to support himself and his wife is greatly diminished, and he will have to live each day with the mental anguish and trauma of that fateful moment his vehicle collided with that young girl."
Her family members, in letters to the judge, suggest he deserves more jail time.
"Jail time for the defendant will not bring (Lilly) back to us," Jennifer Taylor wrote to the judge. "It will not fix the hearts broking from her death. It will only keep this man, who showed no regard for her, from being free to live as he pleases and drive down the streets of your county."
Taylor writes he "forfeited" his rights with his "callowness" and "selfish disregard" for Lilly Glaubach.
"I think about that incident every time I drive. Did she see him coming? Was the pain excruciating? Was she terrified? These questions steal my breath, as I am sure they do every other person who loved (Lilly)."
He just left her and drove away, trying to hide his actions, Taylor's letter states.
"Mistakes, even grave ones, do happen. But he made cruel and selfish choices, time and agin, to avoid any responsibility."
Taylor's note says she doesn't envy the judge's job.
"But I ask you to remember that (Lilly's) has been stripped of all choices forever."
It then ends with thoughts on Lilly Glaubach.
"I hope that in her last conscious moments she did not know that a man drove away and left her to die. I hope she knew that her aunt, uncle, and cousins loved her and were so excited to spend time with her. I hope she knew how much it meant to have her sit beside me and rest her head on my shoulder during our last visit. I hope she knew we all thought she was brilliant and hilarious. I hope she still knew how much her family loved her. And we always will."
Lilly Glaubach's organs were donated after her death, assisting five other people in their lives, her family stated.
