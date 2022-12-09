VENICE — If Venice Unites can get enough signatures on its petition challenging the land-development regulations adopted in July, then those regulations would be suspended.
That would mean the city is in violation of state law. And that means the city has grounds to refuse to accept the petition.
“(B)ecause the City is precluded from taking any action that conflicts with state law, the City has grounds to refuse to accept the Petition for filing.”
That’s the opinion of Weiss Serota Helfman Cole + Bierman, special counsel to the city in the matter.
City Attorney Kelly Fernandez, Planning and Zoning Director Roger Clark and Assistant City Manager James Clinch will present an update on the LDR to the City Council Tuesday.
The Council will also hear a presentation from Ron Smith, who ran unsuccessfully for Council this year and is representing Venice Unites.
State law requires cities to adopt LDR implementing their comprehensive plan, a Dec. 5 Weiss Serota memo to Fernandez states. Venice did that in a years-long process culminating in the adoption of the new LDR by the City Council on July 12.
The ordinance it adopted replaced the former land code, adopted in the 1970s, in its entirety.
Venice Unites has problems with the LDR in six specific areas but the charter provision that allows city residents to challenge an ordinance doesn’t allow only specific provisions to be targeted.
The charter provides that an ordinance is suspended if a petition with the signatures of 10% of the city’s registered voters is submitted to the city clerk. It requires the Council to consider repealing it and sends it to a referendum if the Council declines to do so.
Suspending it would either revive the former land code or leave the city without one, Weiss Serota’s memo states. In either case, the city wouldn’t have a code that implements the current comp plan and would be in violation of state law.
That outcome wouldn’t resolve Venice Unites’ complaints either, Clinch points out in a Dec. 6 memo to the Council.
It would need to sue to challenge the rejection of its petition, the Weiss Serota memo states.
The memo notes that the charter doesn’t specifically authorize the city clerk to reject a petition but cites a case in which the rejection of a petition to adopt a charter provision — one allegedly in conflict with state law — was upheld.
City staff has been meeting with Venice Unites and an analysis of its concerns about the LDR shows some potential areas for compromise the Council could consider, a Dec. 13 by Clark states. But further problems could be created, his memo states.
For example, Venice Unites wants a maximum downtown height limit of 35 feet measured to the peak of the roof with no exceptions. That would preclude consideration of any project with a roof taller than 35 feet, as some do now, and would lead to a proliferation of flat roofs, Clark writes
The LDR measure to the midline of the roof and allow an additional 10 feet by request, and staff recommends those standards be kept.
Venice Unites also wants the city to take the old Venice Hotel on Nassau Street and the 200 blocks of Ponce de Leon Avenue, Pensacola Road and Milan Avenue out of the Downtown Edge District and include it in the Venice Avenue District, with its proposed 35-foot height limit.
But that would make the residences on those streets noncomforming because the district doesn’t allow residential uses. In addition, the height limit arguably would deprive the owners of value, and rezoning the parcels to Single-Family Residential would conflict with the comp plan.
Venice Unites’ request that the Historic and Architectural Preservation be split back into separate boards would delay achieving certified local government status, according to Clark, and would require significant code revisions.
And its urging that a process for creating new historic districts be adopted is unnecessary, he writes, because the Council already has the authority to do that.
Clinch’s memo sets forth staff’s recommendations based on Weiss Serota’s advice: Take no action now regarding the petition but plan to reject it when it’s submitted; and schedule a special Council meeting for public input, discussion and consideration of Venice Unites’ concerns.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.