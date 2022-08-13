FORT MYERS — Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre is holding open auditions for male and female cut dancers, ages 16 to 35, for their upcoming production of “A Chorus Line” at 11 a.m. on Aug. 21.
All ethnicities are encouraged to audition. Some cut dancers will also be hired as understudies in the production. Auditions are on a first-come, first-served basis.
A sign-up sheet will be available at 10 a.m. No appointments will be taken.
This is a local audition for actors living in the Southwest Florida area. No housing will be offered for those hired from this audition.
Anyone interested in auditioning should bring a current headshot and resume. All auditioning should be in dance attire and females should dance in heeled character shoes.
After the dance audition, actors/actresses may be asked to attend a vocal and/or reading audition.
Those auditioning need to be prepared to sing 16 bars. Please bring sheet music in the proper key. An accompanist will be provided (no recorded music is accepted.) Songs should be in the musical theater genre; no pop songs.
Broadway Palm is a professional theater, and all roles are non-AEA, paid positions. Productions require rehearsals daily from Sept. 22 through Oct. 6, 2022. “A Chorus Line” plays Oct. 7 through Nov. 12, 2022.
Anyone interested must be available for the two-week rehearsal process and all performances. Performances are Tuesday through Sunday evenings with selected matinees. The cut dancers will perform in the opening number, which is approximately the first 20 minutes of the show. Performance schedules are available at BroadwayPalm.com.
All auditioning must have local housing in the Southwest Florida area or be able to commute from their home location.
Auditions will be held at 11 a.m. on Aug. 21, at Broadway Palm, 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.