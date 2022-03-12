“There is no medicine you can take that has such a direct influence on your health as a walk in a beautiful forest.” — Dr. Qing Li
Dozens of volunteers are “busy as birds” watering and mulching more than 70 newly planted trees on the grounds of the Venice Audubon Rookery Park.
The work is part of the preparation for a special event on March 19 but mostly it is for the birds in this area.
The project will eventually create an “Audubon Bird Thicket” featuring not only Florida-native trees but also understory shrubs and plantings to provide habitat for birds and to counter climate change through carbon sequestration.
“Every tree we plant takes in carbon and mitigates the harmful effects of climate change,” said Venice Area Audubon Society president Jack Foard. “Improving the environment and bird habitat is at the core of our mission, and nothing could be better to fulfill that mission than planting trees.”
Included in the project are trees such as Live Oak, Red Cedar, Dahoon Holly, Slash Pine and Red Maple. The trees line the west border of the Venice Audubon Rookery Park located directly behind the Sarasota County’s R. L. Anderson Administration Center on U.S. 41 at Annex Road., just west of Jacaranda Blvd.
The park draws thousands of visitors each year to watch birds nesting on a rookery island on county property that Audubon believes dates back to at least the 1960s.
“In the next month, we are entering peak season for nesting of birds such as Great Egrets, Great Blue Herons, and Anhinga,” Foard said. “Visitors can expect to see a wide variety of nesting birds and baby chicks, along with hundreds of birds such as White Ibis that fly in at sunset to roost for the night.
“At dusk, more than two thousand bats also fly out of bat houses featured on the property, and in the daytime, visitors can see Purple Martins nesting in houses now featured in the park.
The birds, the bats and other nature features of the park will be celebrated in a special “Venice Audubon Rookery Day” planned for Saturday, March 19 from 9 a.m. – noon. The event will include talks, booths and a Florida native plant sale, as well as a tree giveaway.
More information is available on the Venice Area Audubon Society website, veniceaudubon.org and on its Facebook page.
Major construction to expand the Anderson Administrative Center complex has made finding the rookery a challenge for many visitors, but access is available through the center parking lot, as well as via an entrance to Annex Road on S.R. 776.
