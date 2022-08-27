topical August Employee of the Month is Mehtap Barut By Morgan Simpson Staff Writer Aug 27, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mehtap Barut is Employee of the Month. GONDOLIER PHOTO BY MORGAN SIMPSON VENICE — Mehtap Barut is probably the first person you’ll see when visiting the Venice Gondolier office.There’s a reason for that.“She goes above and beyond meeting the needs of our customers,” said Chad Zander, Barut’s supervisor and the audience development director.Because of her dedication to customers and the company, Barut was named Employee of the Month for Sun Coast Media Group, which owns the Venice Gondolier and Daily Sun.In her five years of working for the company, Barut has experienced how customer service has changed throughout the pandemic.“It wasn’t easy,” she said, noting the difficulty of understanding people with masks on.At the beginning the office was closed to customers, but once things started opening back up, Barut said she would meet people outside.While she appreciated and understood safety guidelines in the pandemic, she was glad to see people’s faces again. “They were happy to talk to a person,” Barut said.When not helping customers in person, she is constantly answering calls about subscriptions or any other questions customers might have.With the busy season starting soon, she said “I’m so happy to see them (subscribers) coming.”Barut recently took a trip to Turkey, where she is originally from, getting the visit in before it gets busier here in a few months.While she enjoyed the vacation with family, she still missed her job while she was gone and said it was nice to come back.“I don’t want to miss anything,” Barut said.In Turkey, she kept up with the news through her online subscription to the paper.“She really takes ownership and genuinely cares about our subscribers and the paper,” Zander said. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now ShorePoint Venice to close Sept. 22 ShorePoint Venice hospital to announce 'change' in services Cops: Two dead in Venice Gardens Two Venice physicians named to 'America's Best Eye Doctors' list Farley house in Venice facing demolition Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now ShorePoint Venice to close Sept. 22 ShorePoint Venice hospital to announce 'change' in services Cops: Two dead in Venice Gardens Two Venice physicians named to 'America's Best Eye Doctors' list Farley house in Venice facing demolition Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
