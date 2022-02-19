NORTH PORT — Imagine building an electric-producing windmill from scraps and spare parts without any instructions or mentorship.
That’s what William Kamkwamba from Malawi accomplished at only 14.
As part of Sarasota County’s One Book One Community program, “The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind” written by Kamkwamba was chosen as this year’s community book, which residents were encouraged to read.
The book covers Kamkwamba’s life and the circumstances leading up to him creating a windmill from scratch in his village.
“The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind” was turned into a Netflix movie directed by and starring Chiwetel Ejiofor, and the book has been named a New York Times Bestseller with over one million copies sold and in almost 20 languages worldwide.
On Thursday, Kamkwamba visited a conference center next to the North Port Shannon Staub Library, which was filled with around 100 people eagerly listening to his accomplishments.
When getting ready to attend high school at 14, a famine hit Malawi. Because of the reliance on farming in the country, Kamkwamba’s family could not pay the school fees, forcing him to drop out.
“That wasn’t the future that I was accepting,” Kamkwamba said about not wanting to become a farmer just because it was the only option.
Despite being forced out of school, he decided to continue learning by working with the village librarian.
With an interest in science and looking at a windmill picture in a textbook, Kamkwamba figured out how to build an electric-producing windmill from spare parts and scraps found at a junkyard.
“It was one of the tallest structures in the area,” he said. “You could see it from far distance.”
The windmill powered various items at his home, including cellphones.
After his windmill gained attention from journalists and others, he wrote the book and continued with his studies in a formal school setting.
“One thing that inspired me to share my story with the rest of the world ... there might be somebody who’s going through the same situation I went through,” he said while mentioning someone could have a different challenge and still gain inspiration from his story.
He has since built two other windmills and a solar-powered water pump that supplies drinking water to his village.
Now as an inventor, engineer and TED Fellow, Kamkwamba has a Moving Windmills project, which aims at helping the youth in Malawi learn innovative solutions by using recycled materials and technology.
Along with the project and plans of building an innovation center for learning, he is teaching others how to build their own windmills in similar communities.
Renee Di Pilato, the director of Libraries and Historical Resources for Sarasota County, said his book was chosen because it was “uplifting” and “truly a book the whole family can enjoy.”
