SARASOTA - Authorities say a suspect in a number of arson and burglary cases in Nokomis and Osprey is now in jail.
John Hicks, 33, who works for Security Solutions according to his arrest report, was transferred from Manatee County Sheriff's Office to the Sarasota County Jail on Nov. 15.
A warrant was issued for his arrest in August. He was reportedly on the run until Manatee County deputies caught up with him on Nov. 12. He was allegedly running from police after exiting a white four door Mercedes when he was arrested.
Bail was set at more than $100,000 and there are additional charges are pending in four other cases, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.
The arson investigation began Aug. 12 when firefighters responded to a structure fire in Osprey, determined it was suspicious and contacted the State Fire Marshal, according to a probable cause affidavit. The blaze was at a building shared by Coastal Clothing Consignment and Compass Experience, a consignment shop featuring high-end used furniture
A detective with the Bureau of Fire, Arson and Explosives determined a door of 700 block of S. Tamiami Trail, Osprey, was kicked in and a couch near the door was set ablaze. It spread throughout the showroom.
Compass estimated its loss at $50,000.
Security footage from a nearby business showed the suspect leaving in a white Mercedes.
A few days later, detectives received additional surveillance video reportedly showing the suspect walking toward the consignment store carrying a yellow bottle and a hand-held propane torch.
The same pants, boots, and yellow bottle of lighter fluid that appear in the security footage were later recovered from Hicks' vehicle.
Hicks last known address, in the 40 block of West Oak Street near Tamiami Trail, was roughly a mile north of the scene of that fire.
A few days later, on Aug. 15, deputies responded in the early hours to a burglary at Orion Fuels gas station in the 2600 block of Stickney Point Road, in Sarasota, and a few hours later to a business burglary and arson at Discount Liquor, in the 2200 block of North Tamiami Trail, Nokomis.
Detectives collected video surveillance from both businesses and observed a suspect, again believed to be Hicks, wearing the same clothing and driving the same Mercedes connected to the earlier Osprey arson case. They identified distinctive hand and neck tattoos on the suspect.
Hicks allegedly smashed a glass door at the gas station, but no merchandise was found missing.
At the liquor store, security video showed the suspect break the front door glass, enter and remove a cash box from underneath the register, then leave. He returns later and can be seen on security footage stealing Florida Lottery scratch offs. He then sprays a liquid onto the register counter and floor and ignites the liquid at several different locations, then leaves the parking lot driving a white four door Mercedes sedan.
About 5:50 a.m. that same morning, Hick's vehicle was spotted at the 7-Eleven gas station in the 3500 block of Clark Road, in Sarasota, that law enforcement were able to get a clear photo of the license plate. Detectives track down the vehicle's registered owner in Pennsylvania. It belonged to Hicks' ex-fiancee. She told detectives Hicks previously attempted to sell her vehicle.
Detectives went to Hicks' social media pages where they compared photos Hicks had posted of himself and his multiple tattoos to surveillance video from the arson and burglary locations. The tattoos matched, authorities said.
After Hicks' arrest in Manatee County, his vehicle was transported to Sarasota County Sheriff's headquarters where a vehicle search warrant was executed. Inside the vehicle, investigators located evidence, including a black boot, green khaki pants and a yellow bottle of lighter fluid used in various crimes.
A second search warrant for Hicks' vehicle a few days after his arrest turned up even more evidence.
During an interview with detectives, Hicks admitted he and another person stole a Kubota ATV and three water pumps from a locked shipping container back in July from a construction site at Honore Avenue and East Bay Street.
In that burglary, Hicks told authorities the shipping container doors were blocked by a bulldozer. But Hicks had previously worked at the construction site, and he moved the bulldozer aside, then drove the ATV, with the pumps in it, to his home in Osprey.
Deputies later recovered the property, valued at $21,300.
Hicks is charged with two counts of arson while people were present in the building, which carry a bond of $50,000 per incident, four counts of burglary, grand theft, two counts of criminal mischief for property damage along with petit theft. Total bond was set at $107,120.
His arraignment on charges stemming from all four incidents is set for Dec. 27.
