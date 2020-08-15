SARASOTA — A Port Charlotte man was arrested and his bail set at $100,000 in connection with multiple shipments of fentanyl to a Sarasota address.
In February, Homeland Security intercepted three packages at the U.S. Customs office at Miami International Airport destined for a residence on Clark Road in Sarasota.
Investigators contacted the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office detectives who determined Joseph Vine, 45, was staying at the address.
The investigation revealed Vine allegedly used the “dark web” to coordinate the shipments and inquire about additional illegal narcotics.
During the course of the investigation, Vine relocated to Port Charlotte. Detectives relayed information about Vine’s activity to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, who took him into custody Tuesday following the execution of a search warrant at his home.
Vine is charged with a single count of conspiracy to traffic in fentanyl.
He has 30 prior arrests in Sarasota County and 19 felony drug convictions. Vine also faces additional charges in Charlotte County where he remains in custody awaiting extradition to Sarasota.
