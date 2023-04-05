An Audi SUV discovered abandoned along Interstate 75 is a possible suspect vehicle in a late Tuesday fatal crash. The driver of the SUV involved in the wreck fled the scene, authorities stated.
SARASOTA — Authorities are investigating a deadly hit and run late Tuesday.
The victim in the crash was a motorcyclist who suffered critical injuries and was later pronounced dead at an area hospital, Florida Highway Patrol stated in a news release.
The motorcyclist was identified as a 21-year-old Orlando man. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
The news release states that, at about 9:55 p.m., an SUV was northbound on Lakewood Ranch Road approaching a red light at Fruitville Road.
The motorcyclist was eastbound on Fruitville Road with a green light, it states.
The SUV struck the motorcycle in the intersection, it noted.
"Driver of SUV fled the scene in the vehicle," the news release stated. "Troopers later located an abandoned 2020 Audi SUV on Interstate 75 in Sarasota County."
It is under investigation to see if that is the same SUV that was involved in the hit and run, it noted.
"Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol or Crimestoppers."
