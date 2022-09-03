VENICE — Local law enforcement, U.S. Coast Guard and lifeguards are getting ready for the Labor Day weekend and urge people to be safe.

Rick Hinkson

Sarasota County’s Lifeguard Manager Rick Hinkson talks about beach safety ahead of Labor Day weekend.

“We can’t stress enough to be respectful and be responsible,” said Venice Police Marine Patrol Master Police Officer Paul Joyce.


Scott Greer

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Second Class Scott Greer reminds boaters to boat responsibly and remember important safety equipment.
