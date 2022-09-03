VENICE — Local law enforcement, U.S. Coast Guard and lifeguards are getting ready for the Labor Day weekend and urge people to be safe.
“We can’t stress enough to be respectful and be responsible,” said Venice Police Marine Patrol Master Police Officer Paul Joyce.
As the summer months end, authorities wanted to remind everyone on the water and the beaches of the best safety practices for the holiday weekend.
“Know your limits,” said Sarasota County Lifeguard Manager Rick Hinkson.
Beachgoers need to be aware of heat-related emergencies, he said, and should plan for everyone in the group, including children who experience heat differently.
“Conditions change often this time of year,” Hinkson said while noting the weather can change rapidly as well.
People going to the beaches can go to visitbeaches.org to find updated information on beach conditions.
Hinkson also mentioned watching out for rip currents, which are strong currents of water moving away from the shore.
“If you find yourself in a rip current, don’t panic,” Hinkson said.
People caught in a rip current are advised to swim parallel to the shore until out of the current or float until it ends before swimming diagonally to shore.
Sarasota County lifeguards are stationed at six public beaches, including Nokomis, North Jetty, Venice and Manasota beaches. The lifeguards are on duty from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and are at the lifeguard stands from 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.
For those enjoying the holiday weekend on the water, U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Second Class Scott Greer said safety equipment and boating sober were the main things people should remember.
Greer also mentioned filing a float plan or letting others know when you are expected to leave and come back.
“Do your best to be an informed mariner when you go out there,” Greer said.
In addition to life jackets and fire extinguishers, Joyce said having a VHF radio was important for those going into the Gulf of Mexico where cell phone service isn’t reliable.
“Do all your pre-checks before splashing into the water,” Joyce said.
Throughout the weekend, all local, state and federal authorities will have a “heightened presence” on the water, Joyce said.
“Like any other holiday... everyone to be out there being boat smart, boat safe and know where you are at in your boating,” he said and noted that visitors should familiarize themselves with the area.
