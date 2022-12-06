VENICE - Officials released the names of the three victims in a Saturday night plane crash.
The pilot was identified as Christian Kath, 42, of St. Petersburg, with the passengers his wife Misty, 43, and the couple's daughter Lily, 12.
The family previously lived in Australia before moving to St. Petersburg, according to a city news release.
The family had rented a single-engine Piper PA-28 plane and flew down to Venice for dinner on Saturday. The plane left Venice Municipal Airport around 7:30 p.m., but did not return to St. Petersburg.
The FAA reached out to the Venice Police Department on Sunday about the plane missing its return time.
That same day, recreational divers reported finding a woman's body off Venice Beach. The body was later confirmed to be Misty Kath.
Divers from the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office later located the wreckage of the plane about one-third of a mile west offshore, along with the body of Lily Kath.
Christian Kath is listed as chief operations officer for Daniels Health, an Australia-based healthcare product company. He was listed among 25 "health care technology leaders in Tampa" by Healthcare Technology Report in September.
A report from the St. Pete Catalyst indicates Lily Kath was a student at Shorecrest Preparatory School in St. Petersburg, and that she had a sister who was not onboard the plane.
As of Tuesday morning, Christian Kath is still reported to be missing by authorities. Search teams from several agencies began searching a 5-mile area south of the wreckage on Monday.
The search area has been expanded after consultation with the U.S. Coast Guard, according to the Tuesday news release, but search assets have been scaled back.
"Boaters from Sarasota Bay south to Gasparilla are requested to be aware of the possibility of a body or small aircraft debris floating in this area," the news release read. "Boaters who observe anything should immediately contact the Coast Guard using marine radio on channel 16."
The wreckage of the plane was recovered by law enforcement and brought ashore at Higel Marine Park around sunset on Monday. The plane was subsequently transported to a secure facility in Jacksonville for further examination.
City officials said that divers returned to the crash area on Tuesday.
Venice Police officials have informed the Kaths' next of kin and continue to be in communication with family members.
