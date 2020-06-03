VENICE — Area law enforcement leaders roundly criticized Minnesota police tactics that resulted in the death of a black man named George Floyd a week ago, sparking protests and unrest nationwide.
Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight had the harshest criticism for the Minneapolis Police Department, saying a federal review should dismiss the department’s top level.
“If you have poor leadership, you end up with people doing things they shouldn’t be doing,” Knight said.
In weekend social media messages, officials made it clear area law enforcement agencies don’t condone use of what’s called “vascular restraint,” like choking or kneeling on the neck of a suspect under detainment.
Prolonged kneeling on Floyd’s neck caused asphyxiation and his death, according to a coroner’s preliminary report.
When Knight came into office in 2009, he changed agency policy on use of vascular restraint. It’s still used for training purposes, but discouraged in practice.
“The whole time during my tenure (vascular restraint) has been off limits,” Knight said. “Bad things happen when you get near the neck area ...We treat it as using deadly force. If you’re there (on the neck) you might as well have your weapon out.”
He said there are many other options, including arm bars, wrist drags and tasers “to get pain compliance for a resisting suspect — then you deescalate it.”
“If you can’t comply with that policy, then you can go work someplace else,” Knight said.
Watching news coverage of the incident bothered Knight.
“That’s not a cop. That’s a bully,” he said.
Even the gloves used by the Minneapolis officers sent a message, Knight said.
“Those are fighting gloves, combat gloves. We guard a community; we don’t occupy it. It’s a (police) cultural issue,” he said.
Venice Police Chief Tom Mattmuller said his agency, also, does not endorse the use of vascular restraint.
“The egregious act and excessive force are not condoned and in no way reflect the dedicated individuals of the Venice Police Department,” the VPD stated in a May 27 social media message. “The actions of these officers are not lawful or acceptable in our society.”
VPD Cmdr. Dave Smolenski, in charge of training, said the city follows the policy set out by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, which also discourages vascular restraint.
“You understand, situations are fluid (when a suspect resists). Nothing out there is perfect,” Smolenski said. “The way people fall and lay, obviously a knee could go across the neck. But at no time, are our officers (instructed) to put their knee on the neck. It’s not a take-down move.”
Practically speaking, he said, it’s better to straddle a resisting suspect, if it gets to that, so they don’t strike you with their arms or legs. If it’s a deadly situation where the officer if fighting for their life, he added, that’s a different situation.
The Sarasota Police Department also issued a statement on the matter.
“I was shocked and outraged by the actions and conduct of the Minneapolis police officer and the inaction of the other officers I observed on the video,” SPD Chief Bernadette DiPino said. “The senseless death of Mr. Floyd is tragic, heartbreaking and never should have happened.”
While she said the Sarasota Police Department isn’t trained in those tactics, the department put an officer on leave after a video showing the officer putting his knee on the neck of a suspect in mid-May. A video online shows the officer move his knee down to the suspect’s back as bystanders yell at the police.
DiPino released more videos of the incident in an attempt to be open about the incident, she wrote in a statement.
Sarasota County officials are monitoring social media posts about protests and rioting and what locals have to say about it, as are law enforcement agencies.
So far, there have been no protests planned in Venice.
Venice City Manager Ed Lavallee, who spent decades in law enforcement before moving to Venice eight years ago to lead the city, said he didn’t anticipate unrest in the area.
“Everybody is on alert but fortunately we have a very placid community. I’ve head no indications of any unrest,” he said Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.