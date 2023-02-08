VENICE —That Jarrett Sekosky’s autism prevents clear speech has never kept him from communicating in other ways.

His mother, Sharon, a nurse anesthetist, related a story of a road trip to visit someone who had moved since the first visit. As they passed the turnoff to the original destination, Jarrett indicated that they needed to go in that direction.


Email: kcool@venicegondolier.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments