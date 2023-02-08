VENICE —That Jarrett Sekosky’s autism prevents clear speech has never kept him from communicating in other ways.
His mother, Sharon, a nurse anesthetist, related a story of a road trip to visit someone who had moved since the first visit. As they passed the turnoff to the original destination, Jarrett indicated that they needed to go in that direction.
“His motor skills are not an issue,” she said. “His memory is good.”
He remembered that original route even though he had only been there once.
Jarrett’s creative streak is even more powerful. It was uncovered somewhat by accident during an art program back in Decatur, Illinois, where he was raised.
His first efforts in art class resulted in monochromatic works with layers of whatever medium was being used. If using crayon, he pressed it on so heavily that the paper was covered with wax. When he switched to pencil, the result was broken lead, his mother said.
Jarrett had a strong attraction to the art room.
“One time, he ditched a class and they found him in the art room,” his mother said.
Markers seemed to work the best in those early days, Sharon said. His need for sensory stimulation had led to the pressure that resulted in layers of wax or broken lead.
Finally, in an art therapy class at Decatur University, he was introduced to paint and canvas.
“The students could learn from him and he could learn from them,” Sharon said. “We’d go once a week.”
Eventually was featured in a one-man show as the featured artist, his father Matthew, a retired fire chief, said.
In Venice, his painting coach is Dave Rykata. Jarrett’s parents credit the Venice Art Center and support of its leader, Mary Moscatelli, and others for his progress.
Sharon described his work as linear, except for one painting, that was very different. More recently, Jarrett has gotten into bead work, crafting a variety of necklaces and even some cartoon characters that he drew freehand from Disney characters.
Those drawings hang in his bedroom. Instructors have helped along the way and lately have been especially helpful at the Venice Art Center.
Elaine Cyr, his jewelry coach, brings supplies of color and/or size-related beads or other findings for a project that he then makes.
He sold beaded jewelry in the recent Venice Art Center “Bling Thing” show and will have both jewelry and canvas works for sale at the VAC’s fine art show, Feb. 24-25.
“At the first show, he was hamming it up,” Jarrett’s father said. “And at 3 o’clock, he got up and left. He knows what’s going on. At the community center show (before Christmas), which was from 10 to 3, he lasted until 1:30 (p.m.).”
He sold his artwork with help from his father, who chats with the customers. Matthew also has put together postcard-sized handouts that relate his son’s life with autism since the age of 3.
Now 27, his next appearance will be at the Venice Art Center’s Fine Arts Show and Sale, Feb. 24 and 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. He will be in a tent outside the center’s front entrance.
Jarrett can make about five pieces of jewelry at a sitting. His paintings take longer, with two or three coats of paint the first day. Motor skills are not an issue.
“Our goal is just to recoup the cost of his materials,” Matthew said.
Jarrett is at the VAC regularly, in his own room with his coach.
He also has an exercise coach and massage therapist.
Rightfully proud of their son’s talent, his parents have their son’s work displayed throughout the house with an entire wall given over to it in the family’s den.
