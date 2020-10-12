VENICE — The investigation continues into the disappearance and death of a Venice woman.
An autopsy is set for Monday for the body of Tracey Lynn Rieker, 44, of Venice, whose body was recovered from a sunken vehicle in North Venice's Toscana Isles on Saturday.
"Investigators will know more about Ms. Rieker's cause of death following the results, as well as a toxicity screening that could take 6 to 8 weeks," the city of Venice announced in a news release Monday.
At about 11:45 a.m. Saturday, her green Nissan Xterra was found in a pond in the Toscana Isles subdivision in North Venice. Her body was found inside it.
She had been missing since Sept. 30, authorities said.
Authorities are investigating it as a traffic homicide, a standard investigation when a death or serious injury occurs involving a vehicle.
Along with the city of Venice, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and North Port Police Department and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission took part in the Saturday effort.
Rieker left home Sept. 30 with no purse, phone or money, according to her husband, Christian.
He said his wife, who had asthma and other breathing problems as a child, was increasingly more consumed by the impact of the virus. Christian said Tracey Lynn may have been suffering a mental health breakdown. She talked about God much more before her disappearance, he said.
“She just wasn’t herself,” Christian said earlier this month. “She had been up for a couple of days. She said she didn’t want to celebrate Halloween or Christmas this year. Our daughter was born on Halloween. She said she was getting rid of the Halloween decorations and the tree.”
Rieker is survived by her husband and four children who range in age from 12-19.
