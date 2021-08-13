A young couple recently struck by lightning on a Sanibel Island reminded Florida residents the state has a longtime reputation as being the lightning capital of the United States.
Summertime in Florida is storm season but people can be struck at any time of the year.
The National Weather Service provides advice to stay safe during a storm.
“Lightning can strike from 10 miles away,” said meteorologist Austen Flannery, out of the Tampa office of the National Weather Service.
In the Sanibel situation, the victims went sideways. He said lightning “follows the path of least resistance.”
“If you hear thunder, you’re close enough to be struck,” he said.
To avoid being struck or injured, move indoors and stay away from windows in case a lightning bolt strikes and explodes a tree. And stay away from water and metal inside as well.
“Water conducts electricity,” he said.
Keeping safe
The worst place to be is outdoors during a storm, which is where most lightning injuries occur. But if you cannot go inside a building, there are recommended places to head to outdoors.
“In reality, any storm is capable of producing lightning,” Flannery said. He said the majority of thunderstorms produce just one lightning strike.
But even being inside your own home doesn’t mean you will be safe. Flannery said you can be struck by lightning through a landline, corded phone, or while taking a shower, bath, or washing the dishes.
That is why meteorologists urge the public to avoid being near water in their homes during a thunderstorm.
A person struck by lightning, they survive, can experience long-term consequences.
On The National Weather Service’s website (www.weather.gov/safety/lightning-survivor), one can read first-person stories from people who have been struck by lightning, and the medical effects of their encounter (www.weather.gov/safety/lightning-medical).
Besides being burnt — lightning’s temperature is 50,000 degrees. — hotter than the surface of the sun, victims can suffer both short-term and long-term medical problems, such as a host of neurological problems, post-concussion symptoms such as headache and nausea, personality changes, and chronic pain and headaches.
Lightning strike facts
From 2000 to the present, Sarasota and Charlotte counties each have had three fatalities from lightning strikes, Flannery said. One person was killed by lightning in DeSoto County. Lee County had 13 fatalities in that same time frame.
Two of the Charlotte County fatalities were on Charlotte Harbor and one on Gasparilla Island, he added.
Lightning strikes the U.S. about 25 million times a year. Nationwide, it kills 20 or more people a year, and hundreds more are severely injured.
The odds of being struck by lightning in any given year, is 1 in 1.222 million; the odds of being struck in a lifetime, based on a lifespan of 80, is 1 in 15,300.
In 2020, three Floridians in various parts of the state were killed by lightning. One was doing lawn care, one was grilling and one was working on a roof.
Those injured by lightning might not report the strikes, Flannery added. And although Florida has long been reputed as the lightning capital of the world, that’s not totally accurate, he said.
There are a few locations in Africa and South America which can equal or beat Florida’s strikes, he said. And data from 2009 to 2018 shows the most average lightning flashes occurred, in this order — Texas, Florida, Oklahoma and Kansas. But more recent data shows Oklahoma might surpass Florida in the number of lightning strikes.
Flannery noted the National Weather Service’s Tampa bureau has had its own radar hit by lightning.
“Lightning can hit anywhere,” Flannery said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.