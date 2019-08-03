EStaxfree080119a.jpg

SUN PHOTO BY ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH

Shoppers can save money through Tuesday during the sale tax-free holiday.

 ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH

3 days is how long shoppers have left to save during the Florida-wide sales tax exemption on clothing, school supplies, computers and some other items. The period began at 12:01 a.m. Friday and ends at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 6).

6% is the Florida sales tax that applies to many products. It is being waived for the four days for dozens of items.

53% is the average number of families with school children who do their shopping during the tax-free period. Of those, 50% use discount stores, 49% shop online, 45% shop at clothing stores and 31% shop at office supply stores. (Source: National Retail Federation).

$15 is the top price for school supplies to qualify for tax-free. The list of items includes pens, pencils, paper, notebooks, scissors, glue, staplers and staples, pads, poster board and other items. If it’s more than $15, tax is due.

$60 is the highest price for a clothing item to be tax-free. All size clothing and many accessories are included.

$1,000 is the maximum price for tax-free status for computers, headphones, computer batteries, portable hard drives, keyboards and tablets.

$54 is what you pay on a $900 computer when the 6% state sales tax is in effect.

$36.71 is the average that teen shoppers spend of their own money for supplies. It’s up from $30.88 10 years ago. Pre-teens are expected to spend $26.40, up from $11.94 from 10 years ago. (Source: NRF.)

$696.70 is the average families with children in elementary school through high school plan to spend. This is up from last year’s spending of $687.72.

$27.5 billion is what people are expected to spend on back-to-school shopping in the U.S. That’s the third-highest total in the history of the National Retail Federation survey, following a peak of $30.3 billion in 2012. (Source: NRF.)

1998 is when the tax-free holiday began. It’s been recognized in 18 out of the 22 years since it first began.

1 of every 5 jobs in Florida are provided by retailers. The retail industry pays more than $49 billion in wages annually, and collects and remits more than $20 billion in sales taxes for Florida’s government each year.

Shopping for college

$234 is what the average college shoppers will spend, mostly on electronics. That’s followed by $148.54 on clothing, $120.19 on dorm and apartment furnishings, and $98.72 on food. (Source: NRF.)

45% is the amount of online shopping college students are expected to do before class begins. Of that, 39% goes to department stores; 36% at discount stores, 32% in college bookstores, and 29% at office supply stores. (Source: NRF.)

$976.78 is the average spending nationally for families with college students, which is up from last year’s $942.17. (Source: NRF.)

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments