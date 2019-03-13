A South Venice woman who came to a residence on Wednesday, March 6, to collect her belongings got into a fight with a man, using a bag of change as a weapon.
According to a Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office report:
When the two began arguing, she was told to leave by the victim and his family members, but she wouldn’t. She allegedly tried to punch him. When that failed, she grabbed a zip lock bag full of change and threw it at him.
It caused a deep laceration to his lip.
She said the argument never got physical, but a video clip by a witness showed otherwise. By the time deputies arrived, she was covered in blood, according to the arrest report, but only had a minor scratch on her leg.
Carissa Keefer, 33, 300 block of Flamingo Road, was arrested March 6 and charged with domestic battery. She was freed the next day under a supervised release program.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Brian Smetts, 36, 1000 block of Capri Isles Boulevard, Venice. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $25,000.
Darnell Spencer, 33, 3500 block of Northwest 18th Place, Fort Lauderdale. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
Rick Boisclair, 36, 800 block of Padua Court, Nokomis. Charge: driving while license suspended, habitual offender. Bond: $1,500.
Patricia Guenther, 66, 500 block of Padova Way, Venice. Charge: DUI, blood alcohol level 0.15 or higher or with a person under 18. Bond: $120.
Ryan Unger, 26, 200 block of Parkview Drive, Venice. Charge: battery on an officer, firefighter, emergency medical technician, etc. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Adam Campbell, 26, 600 block of North Tamiami Trail, Nokomis. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Bailey Looper, 19, 4200 block of Mercury Road, Venice. Charge: second-degree petty theft, first offense. Bond: $120.
Elizabeth Parotino, 20, 1400 block of Mohawk Road, Venice. Charges: smuggling contraband (introduce into a detention facility) and second-degree petty theft. Bond: $1,620.
Patricia Guenther, 66, 500 block of Padova Way, Venice. Charge: battery on an officer, firefighter, emergency medical technician, etc. Bond: $1,500.
Kimberly Semmler, 51, 4300 block of Tortoise Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
— Compiled by Greg Giles
