An Osprey man is in jail after he allegedly sexually battered a woman he lived with, and beat her so badly that deputies observed two black eyes and bruising all over her body.
According to a Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office report, the attack took place on May 27. Jordan Ask, 30, 100 block of E. Revolution Way, Osprey, was charged with sexual battery, domestic battery, battery by strangulation, and false imprisonment. Bond was set at $250,000. Ask remains in jail.
Couple threatened with hatchetThe Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Sarasota man Wednesday night after he tried to break into a couple’s home and threatened them with a hatchet.
Deputies responded to the 6500 block of Taeda Drive in Sarasota just before 10:00 p.m. for a report of an unknown male suspect banging on the front door of a residence, according to a Sheriff’s Office press release. The suspect threatened both occupants with a hatchet while attempting to break in, causing damage to the door. Deputies arrived and quickly set up a perimeter before the suspect fled from the scene on foot.
With assistance from the agency’s Aviation and K-9 Units, the suspect, identified as Matthew Mikos, 36, was located in a nearby ditch and taken into custody. Upon his arrest, Mikos admitted to the assault and blamed his actions on intoxication.
Three injured in Center Road crash A major car accident sent three people to the hospital and delayed traffic for hours late Wednesday night.
According to the Sarasota County Media Relations Office, fire and rescue personnel responded to the 1100 block of Center Road at Venice East Boulevard at 10:42 p.m. for a two vehicle crash.
Three patients were transported as trauma alerts; one to Sarasota Memorial Hospital and two to All Childrens Hospital via BayFlite.
The Florida Highway Patrol is the investigative agency. No additional information is available at this time.
13 arrested for BUI over holidayFlorida Fish and Wildlife Officers made several boating under the influence, or BUI, arrests over the Memorial Day weekend, according to a report by media partner ABC 7 WWSB.
Officers were out on patrol looking for boaters operating carelessly and impaired. Over the course of the three-day weekend, 13 people were arrested for boating under the influence of alcohol or drugs in Lee, Charlotte, Sarasota and Manatee counties.
BUI is a misdemeanor offense and those arrested are taken to jail.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Jacqueline Francis, 53, 300 block of W. Venice Ave., Venice. Charge: criminal mischief. Bond: $1,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Jeannine Agnello, 47, 1400 block of St. Clair Road, Englewood. Charges: two counts violation of probation, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.
Cuadrado Rivera, 33, 200 block of Golf Course Lane, Venice. Charges: probation violation, DUI, and damage to property. Bond: $10,000.
Joseph Roberts, 21, 700 block of Pineland, Venice. Charges: contempt of court, failure to appear. Bond: $20,000.
Tevon Burton, 21, 5300 block of Layton Drive, Venice. Charge: contempt of court, failure to appear. Bond: none.
Brent West, 41, 1800 block of Scotties Place, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
Janine Morganstern, 41, 100 block of S. Ravenna St., Nokomis. Charge: criminal mischief property damage under $1,000. Bond: $1,500.
Kristen Katsaris, 37, 400 block of Curry St., Nokomis. Charges: grand larceny under $5,000, trafficking in stolen property, use of another person’s ID without their consent. Bond: $10,500.
Criminal registration:
Chelsea Lynn, 28, 100 block of Emerald Ave., Nokomis.
Corey Gaskell, 25, 1100 block of Kimball Road, Venice.
— Compiled by Greg Giles and Tom Harmening
