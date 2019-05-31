Hurricane season starts June 1 but of more immediate significance to local residents is the fertilizer ban that goes into effect the same day.
Through Sept. 30, the use of fertilizer containing nitrogen or phosphorous is prohibited in Sarasota County and the city of Venice, which follows the county ordinance.
The ordinance was adopted in 2007 as part of an effort to reduce the amount of nutrient runoff that gets into waterways during the state’s rainy season.
Storms occur too frequently for grass to be able to absorb all the nutrients in fertilizer, so it washes away into stormwater systems and eventually to the Gulf.
Nitrogen and phosphorous can both feed algal blooms, including red tide, a months-long outbreak of which hurt businesses throughout the area last year.
As a result, the Venice City Council was repeatedly urged to adopt a stricter ordinance, even a year-round ban. But it didn’t pursue one after City Attorney Kelly Fernandez reported that the process dictated by the state is complicated and would be costly.
The Council also heard from industry representative who said that bans don’t work.
“What you really want to do is change behavior,” said Todd Josko, whose PR firm represented TruGreen.
That means teaching people not to overfertilize; not to get fertilizer on impermeable surfaces, where it will wash away; and not to put vegetative matter that has chemicals on it into the stormwater system, he said.
So instead, the Council passed a resolution that “encourages all persons, businesses, associations, clubs, and/or organizations” to discontinue the use of fertilizer containing nitrogen, phosphorus or both, year-round.
Nitrogen and phosphorous are the first two numbers in the three-number label on fertilizer containers. Property owners should be looking for packages on which those numbers are zero, Environmental Specialist Matt Dodd said in a county video.
That’s true for people who think they live far from any major bodies of water as well as for those near them, he said.
“Even if you live inland in the Sarasota area,” he said, “your yard can have a negative impact if you use too much fertilizer. All of our waterways are connected ….”
In a press statement reminder about the fertilizer ban the county offered a few other lawn care tips that can reduce runoff:
• Set your mower higher and leave clippings on your lawn or blow them back onto it, to serve as nutrients. Venice has a program in which volunteers are putting stickers near stormwater inlets as a reminder not to send clippings into the system.
• Use summer-safe micro-nutrients such as iron to keep your lawn green.
• Enrich your soil by composting.
• Make sure your lawn service displays Best Management Practices fertilizer decals on its vehicles.
• Use plants well suited to Florida’s hot and humid climate and the local soil.
For more information, call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000 or visit: SCGov.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.