SARASOTA — The Time to Inspire Margie's Educators, or TIME, Fellowship Program is now accepting applications from local educators.
Created by the Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation, the program awards educators with unforgettable trips to inspire, learn and recharge.
The first recipients of the program went on trips like an African safari, sailing around the Greek Isles and reliving the life of Henry David Thoreau in New England.
Now the foundation’s TIME is looking for its second round of educators wanting to experience a program that also honors Margery Barancik’s career as an educator and love of education.
The program will support as many as 25 fellowships to Sarasota County educators, each totaling up to $12,000, to help pay for projects that are intellectually revitalizing and personally renewing, a news release stated.
The goal is to help rejuvenate each teacher’s curiosity and deepen personal and professional development. Teaching is a difficult profession, and the COVID-19 pandemic and damage from Hurricane Ian has brought additional pressures to bear, according to a news release.
The foundation is inviting current Sarasota County School District K-12 public school teachers, assistant principals, and principals who have at least three years’ experience working in the district to apply to the program.
The projects proposed should seek to creatively expand an educator’s experiences through intellectual and physical journeys that are of a unique quality and provide opportunities for personal fulfillment that might otherwise not be available to them.
So far, TIME Fellowships have included visits to Japan, Peru, Portugal, Norway, Italy, England, Ireland, Germany, France, Hawaii, the Galapagos Islands, Austria, the Florida Keys and other locales on adventures that have involved photography, fishing, writing, ballet classes, musicals, surfing, weightlifting, meditation, driving, and hiking.
“Seeing our TIME fellows choose so many varied and wonderful ways to reinvigorate their love of the craft has been recharging for us, too,” said Teri A Hansen, president and CEO of Barancik Foundation. “Though these great teachers are getting the first rewards from this ability to unplug and live out one of their educational dreams, it’s their students who might reap the biggest benefits from TIME.”
Applicants of the program need to prove their status as a current classroom teacher, principal, or assistant principal with at least three years’ experience teaching in Sarasota County public schools.
Selected applicants must affirm their intention to continue teaching in Sarasota County Schools for the next three years after project completion. All projects must be completed when school is out of session.
The deadline to apply is Sunday, Jan. 10, 2023.
