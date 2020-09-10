VENICE — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced bars will be allowed to reopen at 50% capacity Monday.
The announcement came Thursday, the same day the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a study finding that "close contact with persons with known COVID-19 or going to locations that offer on-site eating and drinking options were associated with COVID-19 positivity."
The summary states: "Adults with positive SARS-CoV-2 test results were approximately twice as likely to have reported dining at a restaurant than were those with negative SARS-CoV-2 test results."
When the state's restaurants were allowed to reopen for indoor service in May they were limited to 25% capacity. They're at 50% capacity now, with social distancing, but DeSantis said Thursday he is close to letting them go to 100% capacity.
That would preclude social distancing. The city of Venice requires employees wear masks and patrons wear them except when eating or drinking, however.
Bars were allowed to reopen in early June, after closing in May to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
But a resurgence of the virus and complaints about a lack of compliance led Halsey Beshears, secretary of the Department of Business and Professional Regulation, to shut them down again in late June. His order was soon modified to allow a bar with a food license to operate under restaurant rules.
Schools report few cases
According to the COVID-19 dashboard at SarasotaCountySchools.net, 10 students and no staff members have tested positive for the disease through Sept. 10.
Thursday was the worst day for the schools so far, though, with four new cases reported. No new cases reported Friday.
Of the 10 cases, only three were at South County schools - one case each at Englewood Elementary, Laurel Nokomis and North Port High.
Elementary schools account for six cases, with one at a "combination" school (Laurel Nokomis, with grades K-eight) and three at high schools.
A note on the dashboard states: "The Health Department has been in contact with all those who have tested positive and/or been quarantined due to contact tracing procedures."
The dashboard is updated at 3 p.m. daily.
By the numbers
After dropping below 2,000 for two days the number of positive cases reported in the state has risen for three state days.
The 3,731 cases reported Friday were more than double the 1,816 reported Monday. A further 174 deaths were reported as well, after 200 and 211 the previous two days.
State officials have said there's a backlog of death certificates that accounts for the spike in deaths being reported after four days in which the highest number was 61.
The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 statewide Friday was 2,815, with 43 in Sarasota County.
ICU bed availability in the county was 32%.
There were 34 new cases in the county and six new deaths.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital had 27 COVID-19 patients Friday, with five of them in the ICU.
Venice Regional Bayfront Health reported 13 cases hospitalized and one employee quarantining at home.
