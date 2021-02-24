VENICE BEACH — The end of February saw crowds returning to Venice Beach and other area beaches on Tuesday afternoon.
The Gulf Coast of Florida once again dominated the annual Tripadvisor Traveler’s Choice Best of the Best list that was released on Tuesday.
Eight of the Top 25 were in Florida. This year, it’s St. Pete Beach named the best in the United States and fifth best in the world. Maderia Beach a few miles north of St. Pete Beach came in at No. 10.
The rest of the Top 10 beaches were in California, Hawaii, Oregon and Maine.
Florida beaches in the Top 25 also include Siesta Key, coming in at No. 17 after being a Top 5 beach for years, along with Clearwater Beach, Treasure Island, Pensacola Beach, and Henderson Beach State Park all along the Gulf Coast — and Ormond Beach just north of Daytona Beach on the Atlantic Coast.
