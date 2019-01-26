A woman told authorities she tried to run over a Venice man after he allegedly choked her.
According to a North Port Police Department report:
Police were called to a North Port residence where the two had been fighting on Jan. 18 after the woman borrowed the man’s truck and returned it with damage on the driver’s side.
The woman said that after they met up, the man took and broke her phone, then put his forearm on her neck, trying to choke her out.
He let go and she drove away in the truck, twice trying to run the man over, according to a highly edited police report.
Calvin Bennett, 25, 1000 block of Capri Isles Blvd., Venice, was charged with domestic battery by strangulation. He remains in jail with bond set at $25,000. He’s also facing a Levy County warrant for contempt of court (failure to appear).
A warrant was being sought for the woman.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• David Moates, 61, 300 block of Ponce de Leon Ave., Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
• Joshua Natiss, 19, 11500 block of Dancing River Drive, Venice. Charge: marijuana possession over 20 grams. Bond: $1,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Timothy Desoto, 18, 900 block of North Padua Court, Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery threat. Bond: none.
• Jennifer Holmes, 46, 100 block of West Marland Court, Nokomis. Charge: in-custody arrest for contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $200.
• Abdual Hakeem Boyd, 43, 2200 block of Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: in-custody arrest for burglary of an unoccupied building unarmed. Bond: $1,500.
• Shauna Ganimian, 39, 600 block of S. Tangerine St., Nokomis. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
• Jerry Hamilton, 60, 100 block of Colonia Lane, Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $25,000.
• Douglas Mutschler, 37, 1000 block of Capri Isle Blvd., Venice. Charge: Seminole County warrant for violation of probation or parole. Bond: none.
• Robert Oboyle, 50, 1200 block of Mesic Hammock Way, Venice. Charge: probation or parole violation. Bond: none.
• Kyle Koch, 28, 100 block of Ravenna Circle, Venice. Charges: in-custody arrest for possession of fentanyl, drug equipment possession. Bond: $2,000.
• Elizabeth Parotino, 20, 1400 block of Mohawk Road, Venice. Charge: grand theft less than $5,000. Bond: $1,500.
• Marc Reagan, 54, 3400 block of Roslyn Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
• Valerie Rodgers, 27, 1600 block of West Neponsit Drive, Venice. Charges: two counts of grand theft of a motor vehicle. Bond: $3,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Silas Greene, 19, 400 block of Terrapin Road, Venice. Charges: DUI, driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of drug equipment. Bond: $740.
Criminal registrations:
• Michael Molnar, 25, 500 block of West Baffin Drive, Venice.
• William Fino, 24, 9000 block of South Tamiami Trail, Venice.
• Teresa Steiding, 48, 200 block of Periwinkle Road, Venice.
— Compiled by News Editor Greg Giles.
