VENICE — Residents of Bay Indies observed Veterans Day on Monday in North American fashion, recognizing veterans of both the U.S. and Canadian armed forces.
Both anthems were played, the Canadian flag was raised and a Canadian veteran laid a wreath at the foot of the flagpole it flew from.
Bob Thibeau, a Canadian Army veteran and president of the park’s Canada Club, was one of the speakers.
He noted that the holiday was originally called Armistice Day, marking the end of World War I. That was supposed to be the “war to end all wars,” but it wasn’t. All of the veterans present who had seen action served in wars fought after that, he said.
Including Canadian veterans in the ceremony was only natural, U.S. Air Force veteran Vincent Smollett said, because Canada is the only country that has fought alongside the U.S. in all of its overseas conflicts.
The speakers also paid tribute to the people who assisted the war effort by holding down the homefront.
“The fact that you did not serve does not mean that you did not serve,” Smollett said.
The ceremony included recognizing veterans of the Army, Marines, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard as their fight song played, and a minute of silence.
There was also a special flyover — two bald eagles soaring over the community’s Veterans Memorial Park.
